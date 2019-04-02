Wedbush Securities Welcomes Equity Research Veteran Laura Chico, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Equity Research Covering the Healthcare and Biotech Sector

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Chico, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Equity Research on the Healthcare and Biotech team. Her addition to the firm's expanding Equity Research group represents the firm's commitment to extending the company's footprint in the Healthcare and Biotech sector. Laura is based in Wedbush's Chicago office and reports to the firm's Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, and interim Director of Research, Don Hultgren.

Laura holds over a decade of experience in the biotechnology and drug discovery industry, as well as nine years in Equity Research. Prior to joining Wedbush, Laura served as Vice President of Equity Research at Raymond James, and before this was a biotech analyst in the Robert W. Baird Equity Research Healthcare group. Before entering equity research, Laura held scientific roles in both industry and academic settings with focus in central nervous system ("CNS") diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.

Laura Chico's addition represents Wedbush's decades-long commitment to its Healthcare and Biotech practice, since its acquisition of Pacific Growth ("PacGrow"). Laura adds her expertise to the influential and robust team that includes David Nierengarten, Ph.D., Liana Moussatos, Ph.D., and Robert Driscoll, Ph.D.

"I am thrilled to join Wedbush and believe my scientific experience complements the high-caliber research of our Healthcare and Biotech team," states Laura. "I look forward to helping further expand the biotechnology franchise."

Don Hultgren, adds, "We couldn't be happier to add Laura and her incredible background to our Equity Research team. Her history in CNS diseases, both from the equities research and scientific side, will help investors navigate complex scientific concepts, and further build our Healthcare research offering."

Laura received her B.S. in Bacteriology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, her M.S. in Computational Biology & Bioinformatics, and her Ph.D. in Molecular Pharmacology, from Northwestern University. She continues to serve as an adjunct assistant professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.

