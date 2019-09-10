Wedbush Securities Welcomes Wealth Management Veteran Donald Gorsch as Senior Vice President and Head of Private Wealth Management Branch Network

Don has over three decades of experience in the Wealth Management industry. Prior to joining Wedbush, Don served as the industry's longest-tenured branch manager in greater Southern California at UBS and hired virtually every employee in its Pasadena, California branch. During this time he grew revenue from $3 million to $42 million, an unprecedented 12% compound annual growth rate over his 20+ years with the firm. During his tenure, he also served as Complex Director, overseeing multiple offices and increased complex revenue by over 65%. Don began his career in the industry as a financial advisor with E. F. Hutton and Company in Pasadena and continued as an Advisor for 10 years, until entering management with Paine Webber in 1994.

"I'm excited to have joined Wedbush Securities at a time where the company is expanding and improving their Wealth Management business," states Don Gorsch. "I'm eager to work with our team of branch managers and financial advisors to expand and enhance our presence throughout the country."

Chris Mone, Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, adds, "Don's deep experience in working with multiple branches, and his vision for long-term growth will be a great asset to our Wealth Management Division and for the Firm."

Don received his Business degree from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. He is married with three adult children.

