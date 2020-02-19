Wedbush Securities Welcomes Wealth Management Veteran Tony May, as Managing Director, Investments

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities, a leading financial services and investment banking firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran Financial Advisor, Tony May, as Managing Director, Investments. Tony joins the firm's growing Newport Beach office, and reports to Branch Manager, Doug Ireland.

Throughout Tony's 30 years of experience in financial services, his focus has always been on customizing strategies for his clients to help maximize their individual investments and portfolio performance. Before joining Wedbush Tony served as a financial advisor, most recently over the past decade with Stifel.

"My client-first approach fits perfectly with Doug and the Newport Beach team at Wedbush," stated Tony May. "I am thrilled to be a part of this growing office and look forward to my future with the firm."

Doug Ireland added: "I am excited to have Tony joining the Wedbush family here in Newport Beach. Tony has a long reputation of growing his practice by providing tremendous service and financial solutions to his clients and I look forward to supporting his continued growth."

Tony resides in Laguna Niguel, California with his wife of 23 years and their two daughters.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, clearing and custodial, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

