Wedbush Selects Broadridge Technology to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wedbush Securities, a leading provider of securities brokerage, clearing, custody and fintech services, and global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), announced that Broadridge has been selected as Wedbush's strategic technology platform provider as the firm transforms its operations platforms. This move marks a significant step for Wedbush as it seeks to grow its business, support new asset classes, and deliver superior client and advisor experiences in the rapidly evolving clearing, wealth and fintech market.

"At Wedbush, our vision is to be at the forefront of delivering next-generation wealth, clearing and fintech solutions for our clients and partners, and having proven end-to-end, cutting-edge operations platforms is key to accomplishing that," said Gary Wedbush, CEO of Wedbush Securities. "By powering our technology evolution with Broadridge's trusted solutions, we are taking a major step forward in consolidating and further automating our operations, embracing innovation, and laying the foundation for capabilities that will enable us to attract and serve the next generation of investors and fintech partners."

Wedbush's decision follows a comprehensive strategic evaluation. It will integrate with Broadridge's trading and post-trade capabilities, workflow, corporate actions, tax and cost basis reporting, and regulatory reporting services. The collaboration will help Wedbush fuel digital innovation and business expansion, attract top talent, and deepen client engagement.

"Wedbush's implementation of our leading end-to-end clearing and wealth technology platforms reflects a broader industry shift toward digital transformation and operational consolidation as firms strive to deliver innovation, scale, and superior client experiences," said Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge. "This is a significant leap forward in Wedbush modernizing its clearing and wealth operations, and we're excited to support their journey. Our strong technology investments uniquely position us to work with firms like Wedbush, offering a single post-trade platform that supports both wealth management and clearing businesses, with the flexibility to combine client, Broadridge, and third-party technologies, enabling transformation on their terms."

Wedbush will benefit from Broadridge's platform features including a unified wealth data layer, standardized APIs, workflow and process automation, enhanced digital tools for advisors and end investors, real-time notifications, AI-driven insights, and support for emerging asset classes including fractional shares, alternative investments and digital asset trading. With Broadridge's wealth management platform, Wedbush will also be well positioned to seamlessly integrate third-party solutions and additional Broadridge services to address evolving business needs and continue driving innovation across the enterprise.

With a flexible and scalable platform, Broadridge empowers wealth management, fintech and clearing firms to simplify complexity, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock growth. Wedbush's integration reflects Broadridge's ongoing commitment to client success and industry innovation and builds on Broadridge's demonstrated capacity to lead large-scale, strategic technology transformations. Broadridge continues to help firms modernize operations and lead in a dynamic digital era.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

About Wedbush Securities:

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both retail and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/ FINRA / SIPC.

