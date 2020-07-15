Wedbush Serves Up the AVP with New Sponsorships

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities proudly announces new sponsorships with the Association of Volleyball Professionals ("AVP") and the team of Ryan Doherty and Avery Drost for the 2020 AVP Champions Cup Series. This represents the firm's first professional sports sponsorship, and Wedbush will be AVP's exclusive financial services partner in the upcoming event series.

A Southern California staple, the AVP is one of the first professional sports leagues to return to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. While unable to accommodate fans, the Champions Cup Series will host live streams of the tournament on NBC Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

"As a long-time volleyball and AVP fan, I'm thrilled that Wedbush will serve as a sponsor for the AVP Champions Cup Series and is involved in the return of professional sports competition. This is exactly what we need right now," states Gary Wedbush, President of Wedbush Securities. "Our sponsored team of Ryan Doherty and Avery Drost, personify the Wedbush approach to financial services: a partnership mentality, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a dedication to the people and communities we serve. We are proud to be their partners and wish Avery and Ryan success in the Champions Cup."

The Champions Cup Series takes place in Long Beach, California, over the course of three consecutive weekends beginning July 18-19. Amazon Prime Video will offer comprehensive live coverage beginning on July 18th and stream matches throughout the entire event series. NBC will present an early round men's match on July 18th (12:30-2 pm PT) and the women's final on July 19th (1:30-3 pm PT). NBCSN will present one finals match in the second and third weekends, respectively, which will also be simulcast on Amazon Prime Video.

"Getting to know the Wedbush brothers, Gary and Eric, their company, and how they have been serving investors and the community we have lived and played in for so long, it just made sense to team up with fellow Southern Californians," said Ryan Doherty and Avery Drost, of team Doherty/Drost. "We are excited about this upcoming Champions Cup Series and having Wedbush on our side."

For more information on the AVP Champions Cup Series, visit https://avp.com/champions-cup-2020/.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

