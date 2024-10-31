Wedding Flower Preservation: The New Trend Brides and Wedding Planners Can't Stop Talking About

Transform Your Bridal Bouquet Into Functional, Heirloom-Quality Decor with Wild Coast Flower Preservation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For brides who invest in stunning wedding flowers, letting go of those blooms can be heartbreaking. But what if the flowers could live on, not just as a keepsake, but as practical home decor, artfully displayed, used and enjoyed for generations? Welcome to the growing trend of wedding flower preservation—and meet the industry leader, Wild Coast Flower Preservation.

We like to say, "A Little Bouquet Goes A Long Way!" because one bouquet can transform into many items. An example would be a tray, coasters and a few small items like ring holder, trinket dish and jewelry set. As we design your order, we aim to incorporate a little of each flower in every piece, and we ask for your approval on our designs before anything is set in resin. Resin bouquet preservation not only captures the vibrant colors and delicate details of your wedding flowers but also seals them in a durable, UV-resistant finish. Unlike traditional preservation methods, resin protects against fading, deterioration, dust and moisture, ensuring your memories stay vivid and beautiful for years to come.

As more brides seek personalized, sentimental mementos from their weddings, resin flower preservation has emerged as a top trend. Wild Coast Flower Preservation stands out for its meticulous craftsmanship, transforming bridal flowers into over 60 elegant and functional art pieces. This isn't your mother's shadow box or the classic pressed flowers in a glass frame. Today's preservation options focus on transforming bouquets into unique, long-lasting, and usable pieces. Wild Coast Flower Preservation is at the forefront of this movement, crafting everything from serving trays and custom ring dishes to coasters and even drinkware.

Why Wild Coast Flower Preservation Is the Top Choice for Brides

With an emphasis on quality, variety, affordability, and exceptional customer service, Wild Coast helps brides everywhere experience a meaningful post-wedding journey centered on their personal preferences. Having preserved over 18,000 bouquets, Wild Coast has mastered the art and science of flower preservation, providing brides with a quality experience that fits any budget.

"We're here to offer more than just a keepsake," says Michelle Besu, founder of Wild Coast Flower Preservation. "We believe every bride should have the chance to preserve a part of their special day by transforming their bouquet into unique pieces that can be proudly displayed and used for years. We're creating heirlooms, not just souvenirs."

A Post-Wedding Experience Worth Every Penny

Here's how it works: Before or after the wedding, brides can simply shop Wild Coast's preservation options and place an order that speaks to their heart. Upon ordering, they'll receive shipping instructions and a packing video. Brides can send their blooms via overnight mail or drop off in person if they're local to South Florida. Once the flowers arrive, the Wild Coast team begins preserving and designing the piece, sharing updates and photos throughout the process.

Using high-quality, UV-resistant resin, Wild Coast meticulously preserves the flowers, preventing yellowing and fading, ensuring the colors and textures remain vibrant for years. The entire process takes about 4 to 5 months, resulting in a lasting memory transformed into functional art.

The Buzz Is Real – Start Preserving Today

It's never too late to preserve your bouquet! Through personalized consultations, brides can discuss preservation options, pricing, and preferences, giving them peace of mind before sending their flowers.

Wedding planners, if you're looking for a unique and meaningful service to share with clients, Wild Coast Flower Preservation is the answer.

To explore our full range of bridal services and book your consultation, visit www.wildcoastflowerpreservation.com.

