Wedding Industry Expert Shares Top US Venue Choices

21 Distinctively Charming Places

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedding industry consultant Brian Lawrence has put together a list of top venue choices from across the nation. Lawrence, whose career spans four decades, has toured numerous sites, advising owners and managers through his wedding business website design and SEO firm. Lawrence's list spans a wide variety of locations for ceremonies and receptions as well as destination weddings. Most feature outdoor ceremony space, a "must have" on many couples' wish lists.

West Coast weddings

Brian Lawrence

Occasions at Laguna Village offers waterfront weddings in Laguna Beach , CA with its oceanfront terrace. The luxurious venue provides catering, decor, entertainment, and lighting as well as elopement and destination wedding packages. Inland, Fallbrook outdoor wedding venue Los Willows Estates has a 360-degree view of foothills of North San Diego County. Couples can even make a ceremony entrance to the lakeside lawn by boat. And for those wanting an intimate destination wedding in San Diego, Temecula's Vineyard Hills Villa plays host with its secluded B&B.

Vows with open views

Lavender Manor is a Spokane, WA outdoor wedding venue on Wild Rose Prairie where couples and guests enjoy an expansive view of Mt. Spokane. Receptions are held in a tent with clear side walls. And the majestic Rockies and scenic countryside serve as backdrop for Northern Colorado wedding venue Meadows Event Center. Ceremonies are held in the terrace gazebo with receptions in the modern venue.

Upper Midwest reception variety

Wedding barns, and venues inspired by them, can be found around the country. Lake Elsie Wedding Barn is a seasonal Fargo, ND waterfront venue with a two-story historic red brick barn, pavilion, and B&B mansion. Couples planning a barn wedding reception in Lansing, MI will find a relaxed environment in a barn-like setting, along with outdoor ceremony options, at Northfork Estate.

While barns are strong choices, industrial-chic facilities with open floor plans are also popular. Green Bay, WI wedding reception site Gather on Broadway highlights 20' wood ceilings, original steel trusses and exposed brick, providing a blank canvas for wedding design. And garden weddings are still in vogue, as evidenced by Benton Harbor, MI wedding venue Stonegate Manor. This southwest Michigan reception site lends Victorian garden touches for ceremonies and hosts both indoor and outdoor receptions.

Heartland venue picks

Chicago is one of the most expensive wedding locations in the US. But nearby Lemont, IL venue The Bridge Lemont showcases a rustic-industrial vibe for chic and affordable events. Exposed brick walls, ironwork detailing, and wooden ceilings grace the interior with an adjoining courtyard for outdoor ceremonies. And the traditional reception hall has taken on new life with northwest Indiana wedding venue Signature Banquets in Lowell, just an hour south of Chicago. This modern facility has separate indoor ceremony and reception spaces and patios for cocktail hour.

Terraces and tipis in Texas

Fort Worth couples wanting a notable occasion find Frisco, TX garden wedding venue Magnolia Terrace a popular choice. The transparent cover with crystal chandeliers, hanging flower baskets and cafe lighting elevates garden ceremonies while the wishing well in the secret garden is perfect for photos.

Couples get back to nature in the East Texas Piney Woods with At the Shire, a unique outdoor wedding venue near Houston . Vows are taken under an open tipi covered in fairy lights on a ceremonial stage while receptions are held in three huge Nordic Tipis with an elevated hardwood dance floor.

Reception options in the Big Easy and Magic City

Both New Orleans and Miami are popular destination wedding locations with plenty of activities for out-of-town wedding guests. New Orleans venue Fleur de Lis Event Center has been featured on TLC's Four Weddings and boasts a star ceiling ballroom and the largest menu of any wedding caterer in the city.

Brides and grooms looking for an elegant wedding in Miami find everything they need at Reception Palace. Ballrooms are popular in South Florida and this venue is a top choice on The Knot and WeddingWire. Catering, florals, decor, invitations, cakes, photography, and entertainment are all under one roof.

Southern hospitality

The Mackey House, a wedding venue in Savannah , GA, is located on 150 historic acres. It features an open-air pavilion with a fireplace, lush gardens, and lakeside views. Guests can also relax on the Colonial mansion's spacious deck. Tucked away in the countryside, it's only 10 minutes from downtown Savannah, making it an ideal destination wedding location.

Much of The Millennium Center's architecture, a wedding venue in Winston-Salem , NC, is still retained in the marble walls, exposed brick, and distinctive characteristics. The Grand Lobby plays host to cocktail hour before guests enter the Millennium Ballroom. Named a top venue by Southern Living, The Millennium Center has full-service planning and in-house catering.

Mid Atlantic charm

Country clubs provide casual elegance, amazing views, and all-inclusive pricing. Brooklake Country Club & Events, a Florham Park, NJ wedding reception site , is less than an hour from New York City. The modern, spacious ballroom has floor to ceiling windows with panoramic views and outdoor ceremonies are held on the veranda overlooking the lake.

Couples desiring elegance will find it at The Estate at Florentine Gardens, an indoor/outdoor wedding venue in Northern NJ . Rated one of the top in the country, this Bergen County reception site has manicured landscapes for outdoor ceremonies and a recently renovated ballroom that's stunning and sophisticated.

Historic properties are always strong wedding contenders. Bush House Estate is a unique wedding venue in Muncy, PA . Located in central Pennsylvania, the mansion was built in the mid-1800's. It accommodates off-season weddings up to 88 guests indoors, while as many as 200 can celebrate in the tent May-October. The main house also includes guest suites.

Historic Hudson Valley

Rounding out this nationwide selection is Hudson Valley wedding venue The Hill, featured on Martha Stewart. Couples exchange vows on a mountaintop, by the lake, or in a meadow then celebrate in the historic, two-level Palladian Barn. Only one wedding is held each weekend at this family/pet-friendly venue, giving exclusivity and privacy.

Media Contact:

Brian Lawrence

201-446-1038

[email protected]

SOURCE BrianLawrence.com