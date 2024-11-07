Wedding Industry Leaders Offer Crucial Insights and Digital Marketing Solutions with "From Browsing to Booking"

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized sales consultant and speaker Alan Berg with industry educator and marketing expert Brian Lawrence have just released "From Browsing to Booking: Website and SEO Strategies for Wedding and Event Pros". This complete look at digital marketing to engaged couples, an ever-changing, "one and done" market, is the result of two long-running notable careers and a friendship spanning over three decades. The publication makes its debut at the Wedding MBA conference, November 12-14 in Las Vegas, NV.

Co-author of "From Browsing to Booking: Website and SEO Strategies for Wedding and Event Pros", Brian Lawrence is an industry leader in wedding marketing, co-producer of The Inclusive Wedding Summit, and expert in website design, SEO, and business strategy. Co-author of "From Browsing to Booking: Website and SEO Strategies for Wedding and Event Pros", Alan Berg, CSP, is a leading expert in wedding industry sales and marketing, and a sought-after speaker and consultant.

Unlocking secrets to successful digital marketing

With combined decades of marketing experience, Berg and Lawrence offer key insights into reaching engaged couples, along with actionable steps to attract more qualified clients. "Our industry experiences a rebirth every year," reminds Lawrence. "You can't rest on the laurels of past success."

The book weighs in on website optimization, SEO best practices, and Google Business Profiles. There are also real-world examples and case studies highlighting success strategies, along with a deep dive into making websites accessible for disabled communities. Each chapter stands on its own, with information that is easy to comprehend and implement.

Says Lawrence, owner of a top wedding industry website design and SEO agency, "This book is designed to help you think differently and highlight opportunities you might be missing. The impact on your business can be tremendous if you act on even a few of these ideas."

"From Browsing to Booking" is available as a single paperback and can be purchased in bulk with custom branding.

A 30+ year friendship and two stellar careers

Berg and Lawrence met over 30 years ago when Lawrence was actively involved in the wedding industry with his pioneering "one-stop shopping" concept, while Berg was publishing local wedding magazines. Lawrence advertised his wedding business with Berg's magazines.

Eventually Berg's magazines were purchased by The Knot, and he began a distinguished career as a vice president and sought-after public speaker. Meanwhile, Lawrence's career path also took a nationally focused direction. The innovative wedding entrepreneur spent 14 years as VP of Sales & Marketing at Encore Studios, a wholesale invitation brand.

The two experienced sales and marketing professionals came full circle and renewed their friendship when they both entered new entrepreneurial phases of their prominent careers. Berg became one of Lawrence's first website clients when he left The Knot and embarked on a professional path as a consultant, trainer, speaker, and author.

"Alan trusted me to build his first website, a leap of faith that began a long and rewarding journey of partnership, collaboration, and, most importantly, friendship. We have done so much together in this industry and collaborated on so many client projects," recalls Lawrence. "He was my customer, I was his customer, and we have been working together ever since," Alan said with a smile.

Bringing inclusivity to the wedding industry

Berg and Lawrence frequently bring their authoritative perspectives to each other's projects, like the upcoming Inclusive Wedding Summit, co-hosted by Brian Lawrence Marketing and Elegant Bridal Productions. Berg is part of a lineup of influential wedding marketers for this innovative, one-day conference on the diversity of today's engaged couples.

IWS will be hosted live at the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights Meadowlands in New Jersey on January 22, 2025 as well as virtually, allowing wedding pros around the country the opportunity to attend. Tickets are now available, along with a full agenda of speakers.

More about Alan Berg

Wedding industry expert Alan Berg CSP is a highly sought-after speaker, (one of only 44 Global Speaking Fellows Worldwide), sales trainer, and consultant. In addition to authoring numerous wedding and event industry books, he also hosts The Wedding Business Solutions Podcast. To learn more about Berg's speaking and consulting services, call or text (732) 422-6362, or visit www.AlanBerg.com

More about Brian Lawrence

Brian Lawrence is also a noted speaker and owns a website design and SEO marketing agency that offers a distinct focus on wedding businesses. He is a frequent guest on industry podcasts and is available for business consulting and coaching. Contact Brian by phone or text at (201) 244-5969, emailing [email protected] or visit www.BrianLawrence.com

