Wedding Planning Assistant Launches International Event Planning Platform

CONCORD, N.H., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedding Planning Assistant LLC announced today the launch of its innovative digital platform created for uniting newlyweds-to-be and professional wedding vendors and all over the world. The one-stop global site offers wedding planners to create their own wedding plan for free. The multi-language planning solution give a both individuals and wedding planners the power to create the perfect wedding celebration completely online.

The Wedding Planning Assistant platform has free digital planning tools to support organizing the wedding by yourself or through a wedding coordinator. The process of planning the perfect wedding can result in tears and stress, and that's why its founders dedicated themselves to creating the simple online planning solution - Wedding Planning Assistant. The new platform offers end-to-end solutions for planning all-sized wedding events small, intimate, large and extravagant, destination and international weddings.

"We've created an exciting, broad vision at the Wedding Planning Assistant, and we're constantly working on new ways to improve and simplify the wedding planning process," commented Vadim Kudriavtcev, founder. "We are dedicated to improve bride's wedding journey with a step-by-step plan, combined an online global vendor resource community to create great memories for international and multicultural weddings."

Building The Perfect Wedding Celebration

Offering real-time free project planning tools, the Wedding Planning Assistant platform offers enormous time-saving wedding planner benefits with its easy-to-use project planner - Wedding Projects. The planner guides users through checklists and customizable tools, including a wedding planning timeline, event checklist, wedding budget tools, detailed party guest list with individual profile options, and more nuptial planning tools for the ceremony, bride, bridesmaids, groom, groomsmen, honeymoon, and more!

Building a website for the big matrimonial event is vital in today's digital age, with an out-of-the-box wedding website offering customizable designs. Every detail and aspect of the wedding event is built-in to reduce stress and save time, including the reception menu, seating arrangements, an integrated RSVP e-wedding guest feature and real-time collaboration.

"Dedicated to privacy first for our customers, we do not collect the wedding guest's personal information, unlike many other wedding planning services; planners can remove their data immediately following the wedding event conclusion. For added privacy, we also offer planners services that can be accessed incognito."

Uniting Wedding Planners and Vendors

The comprehensive project planner is topped off with Wedding Planning Assistant's best feature - the searchable vendor database. With just a few clicks, planners can arrange an appointment, schedule an event or booking. Wedding vendors can access real-time customer feedback, upload photos, share your five-star reviews and media buzz, all to promote the business's successful event services and locations.

Global Weddings Made Simple!

Wedding Planning Assistant is truly a global wedding solution. Vendors from every country are supported and available in five languages (English, Italian, French, Hungarian, and Russian) with enhances forthcoming to improve accessibility and even more international connectivity. Wedding Planning Assistant is committed to building a truly global community for the wedding industry.

About Us

We're a small team dedicated to improving the wedding planning process. Having planned our own weddings and have faced the challenges and frustrations that ensue. We decided enough was enough and resolved to believe that wedding planning should be a celebrated lifetime memory and doesn't have to be a stress-inducing process. We have the experience and solutions to solve this problem. Thus, the Wedding Planner Assistant was born. Learn more about the Wedding Planner Assistant to create your perfect event at https://planning.wedding

Contact

Vadim Kudriavtcev, CEO

(617) 419-0316

[email protected]

