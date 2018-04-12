WeddingWire Announces Executive Team Appointments

These executive promotions recognize the achievements of three significant members of the organization's management team and reflect WeddingWire's continued growth as a global wedding industry leader.

"We are delighted to welcome Emily, Jessica and Andy as key additions to WeddingWire's executive team," said Tim Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "They have, and will continue to play, an integral role in scaling our global footprint and bringing great experiences to our couples, vendors and staff worldwide. Their progressive leadership and strategic discipline have been invaluable and I look forward to Emily, Jessica and Andy's continued contributions."

Emily Markmann, Executive Vice President of People

Since joining the company in 2016, Emily has transformed WeddingWire's people operations into a world class organization, benefiting a global workforce of more than 900 employees. With support from teams across the globe, Emily will drive the transformation of WeddingWire's talent into a cohesive global team, creating shared values and goals, while understanding the unique needs of the company's eight offices worldwide. Emily has 20 years of experience leading award-winning, progressive human resources initiatives and strategic business operations for high-growth technology companies.

Jessica Finnefrock, Executive Vice President of Global Operations

Jessica has provided invaluable support and coordination across various departments, including product, sales, marketing and business operations, since coming to WeddingWire in 2016. She will be essential in streamlining operations across WeddingWire's global organization from the company's international headquarters in Barcelona, where she currently resides. Previously, Jessica was Senior Vice President of Development at Liaison International and spent 11 years at Blackboard as a senior executive managing product development and product strategy.

Andrew Ivanovich, Executive Vice President of Strategy

Andy has led various strategy and finance functions since joining WeddingWire in 2013, and currently oversees corporate development, partnerships, financing and strategic initiatives. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its portfolio of brands to a global scale through both acquisitions and organic growth. He will continue to drive the strategic efforts for WeddingWire worldwide, deepening reach within the company's existing portfolio of markets while extending into new arenas. Prior to WeddingWire, Andy was with Spectrum Equity Investors in San Francisco and Oliver Wyman in New York.

Founded in 2007, WeddingWire is a trusted global brand with portfolio sites operating across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe, including WeddingWire.com, Bodas.net, Casamentos.com.br, Matrimonio.com, WeddingWire.in and more. This past January, WeddingWire announced the launch of its website in the United Kingdom, and in July 2017 the company opened its India headquarters located in Guragon, New Delhi.

About WeddingWire, Inc.

WeddingWire, Inc. is the leading global online marketplace, connecting consumers with local wedding professionals and a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire helps 13 million couples every month find the right team of wedding professionals to personalize and pull off their special day. Consumers around the world are able to read more than 4 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of over 400,000 vendors. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio serves couples and wedding professionals across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The company has more than 900 employees and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.

