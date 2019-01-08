WeddingWire Commemorates Top U.S. Wedding Professionals with 2019 Couples' Choice Awards®

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeddingWire, Inc., the leading global online marketplace for wedding professionals and engaged couples, announced the winners of its 11th annual Couples' Choice Awards® today. The Couples' Choice Awards recognize the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues and photographers to florists and caterers, who signify excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism from millions reviews.

"WeddingWire is excited to celebrate our top-rated wedding professionals, for the eleventh year in a row -- we are honored to work with them everyday," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "These notable professionals are an essential part of the wedding planning process and help millions of couples create their dream day. We congratulate each winner on their outstanding achievement!"

Nine out of 10 engaged couples reference reviews when determining their wedding vendors, and Couples' Choice Award winners are selected from the reviews of more than one million WeddingWire newlyweds. These wedding vendors are awarded based on the quality, quantity, consistency, and timeliness of reviews received from real-life couples.

"Having recent reviews is a great indicator that we are absolutely committed to delivering a memorable experience from start to finish," said Sarah Boucher, Director of Sales & Marketing at Willowdale Estate. "For engaged couples, seeing the Couples' Choice Award is a great first step towards building trust. We look forward to this designation each year because it celebrates our passion, professionalism, and consistency."

WeddingWire, one of the leading online resources for wedding planning, connects couples with top vendors in their area through its extensive directory of hundreds of thousands of wedding professionals, millions of consumer reviews, and distinguished programs, such as the Couples' Choice Awards.

All 2019 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards winners were informed and the full list released on January 8, 2019. Recipients of the award will receive an official badge to be showcased on their WeddingWire Storefront and business websites.

To learn more about the Couples' Choice Awards, visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.

About WeddingWire, Inc.

WeddingWire, Inc. is a trusted global online marketplace, connecting consumers with local wedding professionals and a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. Operating within a $250 billion industry, WeddingWire helps 16 million users every month find the right team of wedding professionals to personalize and pull off their special day. Consumers around the world are able to read more than 5 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of over 500,000 vendors local to them. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio serves couples and wedding professionals across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The company has more than 950 employees and is headquartered in Washington, DC with international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain. Visit WeddingWire online at WeddingWire.com and follow on social media at Facebook.com/WeddingWire and @WeddingWire on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

