Wedgewood Homes Named Dallas' Most Innovative Real Estate Solutions Provider By Build Magazine

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedgewood Homes , a real estate company that provides creative solutions with a focus on revitalizing communities throughout the United States by buying and selling single-family homes, has been awarded ' Most Innovative Real Estate Solutions Provider — Dallas' in BUILD Magazine's 2022 Real Estate and Property Awards.

"We're excited that Wedgewood Homes has been named 'Most Innovative Real Estate Solutions Provider — Dallas' by BUILD Magazine," said Justin Bruni, Senior Vice President of Wedgewood Homes. "Dallas-Fort Worth is one of our premiere real estate investment communities, and we've focused heavily on providing value and being a leader in this key market. At Wedgewood Homes, we are dedicated to advancing the real estate industry through innovation. This award acknowledges our dedicated and knowledgeable Dallas team and underscores our commitment to evolving the real estate industry."

"At Wedgewood Homes, we strive to be a solution center; whether it's helping a seller understand their options or providing referrals to our trusted agent network, we are here to help," said Jake Broyles, Director of Regional Operations for Wedgewood Homes. "Homeowners benefit from this approach because solutions are customized to fit their needs."

Since its inception in 1985, Wedgewood has been dedicated to developing real estate solutions by purchasing single-family properties, restoring them, and recirculating for potential buyers– creating home ownership opportunities. Wedgewood prides itself on staying one step ahead by anticipating market trends and buyer preferences. Further, they prioritize implementing strategies to remain adaptable and profitable during fluctuating market cycles.

Wedgewood Homes first entered the Dallas market in 2017, and has since become the company's tertiary headquarters. Now operating in more than 20 states across the country, purchasing thousands of homes a year, Wedgewood Homes is a leader in revitalizing and recirculating homes across the nation. In 2022 alone, Wedgewood Homes spent hundreds of millions on their sustainable approach of updating, repairing, renovating, and reimagining existing real estate.

Wedgewood Homes was inspired by a simple idea – to leave every home better than they find it. This, in combination with their innovative approach, has solidified Wedgewood Homes' into an industry leader. Their mission to revitalize one house at a time has truly resonated throughout communities across America.

BUILD Magazine is a leading industry publication that provides homeowners with a resource to find the best tradespeople in their community.

