Wedgewood Homes Named Los Angeles' Best Real Estate Solutions Provider By Build Magazine

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedgewood Homes , a real estate company that provides creative solutions with a focus on revitalizing communities throughout the United States by buying and selling single-family homes, has been awarded 'Best Real Estate Solutions Provider — Greater LA' in BUILD Magazine's 2022 Real Estate and Property Awards.

"We're thrilled that Wedgewood Homes has been named 'Best Real Estate Solutions Provider — Greater LA' by BUILD Magazine," said Jamie Bedner, Chief Operating Officer of Wedgewood. "At Wedgewood Homes, we are committed to providing solutions and advancing the real estate industry. This award acknowledges our talented and dedicated LA team and validates our core values."

Since its inception in 1985, Wedgewood has been dedicated to developing real estate solutions by purchasing single-family properties, restoring them, and recirculating for potential buyers– creating home ownership opportunities. Wedgewood prides itself on staying one step ahead by anticipating market trends and buyer preferences. Further, they prioritize implementing strategies to remain adaptable and profitable during fluctuating market cycles.

Nathan Reeves, Senior Director of Regional Operations at Wedgewood Homes, says: "At Wedgewood Homes, one key differentiator from our competitors is our expansive network of local market expertise. While many companies rely solely on algorithms, Wedgewood Homes uses technology in combination with local on-the-ground real estate experts who understand each area and can assess the unique value of each home."

Now operating in more than 20 states across the country, purchasing thousands of homes a year, Wedgewood Homes is a leader in revitalizing and recirculating homes across the nation. In 2022 alone, Wedgewood Homes spent hundreds of millions on their sustainable approach of updating, repairing, renovating, and reimagining existing real estate.

Wedgewood Homes was inspired by a simple idea – to leave every home better than they find it. This, in combination with their innovative approach, has solidified Wedgewood Homes' into an industry leader. Their mission to revitalize one house at a time has truly resonated throughout communities across America.

BUILD Magazine is a leading industry publication that provides homeowners with a resource to find the best tradespeople in their community.

For more information about Wedgewood Homes, visit: https://www.wedgewoodhomes.com/

