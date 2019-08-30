Wedgewood Inc.'s Renovation Inspires Innovation at College Bridge Academy-Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At 6 am the work begins. Wedgewood Inc. employees are dedicating their time to revitalize Christ Centered Armed Ministries' church campus that houses the Los Angeles Education Corps charter school. Partner, Shields For Families supports LAEC as a nonprofit partner. Transforming the aesthetics of the environment will give students a positive boost in confidence while they work to earn their high school diploma.



Wedgewood Inc.

The demographics of CBA Inglewood students includes but not limited to: former drop out students, pregnant/parenting minors, ages 14-20, African American and Latino under-served communities. This haven is in the heart of Inglewood and stands blocks away from a community college and the new Rams Stadium.

Dr. Jessica Hutcheson has enlisted the community to come together to invest in the future of these students. Currently, Dr. Hutcheson is the Director of Community Partnerships at LAEC. Creating a relationship with community partner, Wedgewood, a was a connection through I.G.N.I.T.E. Inc., a consulting firm that focuses on partnering schools and nonprofit leaders with neighboring with businesses.

The renovation will be 6am-6pm pst at CBA Inglewood, 2301 West Imperial Hwy Inglewood CA 90303. Join Wedgewood Inc. as the beautification process begins. Want to donate? Contact Us.



For media inquiries contact CBA Inglewood, regarding interviews for Dr. Jessica Hutcheson, jhutcheson@laedcorps.org. Wedgewood Inc., https://www.wedgewood-inc.com/ , as well as attend the renovation and the grand opening on September 10, 2019.



Please visit https://www.laedcorps.org/college-bridge-academy.html for more information.

About Our Community Partner:

Founded in 1985, Wedgewood has grown into a diversified, vertically integrated company, expanding its business footprint to include residential rehabilitation, non-performing loans, property management, private lending, brokerage, escrow, and more.

About LAED Corps:

The Los Angeles Education Corps (LAEC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 2008. It is the charter management organization overseeing College Bridge Academy (CBA) charter school. We educate and support young people, ages 14-24, who are looking for a second chance to earn their high school diploma.



Media Contact:

Francis Perdue

323-325-1776

220843@email4pr.com

SOURCE College Bridge Academy-Inglewood

Related Links

https://www.laedcorps.org/college-bridge-academy.html

