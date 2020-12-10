Wedgewood Pharmacy, a portfolio company of New Harbor Capital, has agreed to be sold to Partners Group

Founded in 1980, Wedgewood is one of the largest providers of compounded animal medications for acute and chronic conditions in the United States and employs more than 700 people in New Jersey, California, Colorado and Arizona. Compounded medications are created and prepared by specialist pharmacists and pharmacy technicians when there is no commercially available alternative. The company holds over 66,000 relationships with veterinarians and directly serves more than 360,000 pet owners annually. Wedgewood has a broad and diverse portfolio of offerings leading to low customer and stock concentration, holds strategic partnerships with veterinary corporate groups and offers a defined value proposition to veterinary clinics and pet owners.

Following the investment, Partners Group will work closely with Wedgewood's management team to implement new strategic initiatives that support ongoing organic growth. Key areas of focus will be investing in the company's sales and marketing functions, enhancing technology to drive digital engagement with veterinarians and pet owners through multiple channels, continuing its veterinary footprint expansion through corporate group partnerships and new customer acquisitions as well as opportunistic mergers and acquisitions.

Marcy Bliss, Chief Executive Officer of Wedgewood, stated, "Lincoln's work was exemplary throughout the process. The Lincoln team did an outstanding job. Their unique approach to investment banking leveraged a highly targeted process and demonstrated a strong commitment to Wedgewood. The entire Lincoln team's process, knowledge of the animal health market and work ethic ultimately produced an incredible result for our investors, and I would be very excited to work with them again in the future."

Roddy O'Neill, Managing Director and Co-head of Lincoln International's Healthcare Group in North America, added, "We are honored to advise New Harbor and the Wedgewood team on the sale of the company to Partners Group. The company has established a highly differentiated platform serving one of the fastest growing segments of the animal health market, and we look forward to following the future success of the partnership between Wedgewood and Partners Group."

Lincoln acted as the lead investment banking advisor to Wedgewood, working closely with the company's management team and shareholders throughout the sale process.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

