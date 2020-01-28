Wedgewood Weddings Celebrates Its Fifth Venue in Arizona

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, one of Arizona's most spectacular venues has joined the Wedgewood Weddings family of event venues: Stonebridge Manor in the Phoenix area.

Now named 'Stonebridge Manor by Wedgewood Weddings,' the company is bringing its all-inclusive wedding packages and award-winning service to this gorgeously timeless estate. The venue was open for tours and bookings on Monday, Dec. 16 and all events are immediately operated by the Wedgewood Weddings staff.

At this expansive manor, couples can take advantage of endless photo opportunities featuring lush greenery, cobblestone accents, climbing ivy, manicured landscaping, sparkling fountains, a glistening pool, and more!

The expansive property consists of two respective areas: Manor Courtyard and Garden Pavilion. Couples will have their choice of these two areas for their celebration, featuring six dedicated ceremony spaces, a sparkling pool with a fountain, a picturesque staircase, multiple reception spaces, and lush foliage with climbing ivy that makes for incredible photo opportunities. The Colonial Georgian-style manor house showcases neutral, luxe décor giving it an elegantly timeless look.

"After 22 years in the wedding business, we have made the decision to transition to retirement," says Michael, former owner of the manor. "This decision can only happen after finding a new owner for Stonebridge Manor that we could trust to deliver the quality of service we have delivered to our customers. With that said, we have come to an agreement with Wedgewood Weddings."

This announcement marks Wedgewood Weddings' 43rd venue nationwide and its fifth venue in Arizona. From its roots in Ventura County in 1986, the company is now based out of Temecula, CA and the new manor has sister venues in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, and Goodyear.

Wedgewood Weddings specializes in all-inclusive packages, designed to be a one-stop-shop for couples planning their wedding. A favorite among couples who are busy and/or want to enjoy a planning experience with less time and work involved, the all-inclusive packages at a Wedgewood Weddings venue include all the essential services needed for an epic wedding. Couples have the freedom to select from four packages and design a custom package that beautifully suits their vision and budget. The company has spent over 30 years perfecting their wedding packages, and it's led to multiple awards and thousands of five-star reviews.

About Wedgewood Weddings:

Established in 1986, Wedgewood Weddings hosts thousands of fantastic weddings and events every year. The company is known for its award-winning venues and all-inclusive, customizable event packages. By providing all-inclusive packages, expert staff, and professional-yet-affordable vendors, their mission is for couples to enjoy their engagement – not stress about it. All their team members are committed to making the planning process enjoyable for every couple and make their wedding day their best day ever.

