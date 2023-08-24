Wedia joins DAM New York 2023, the largest global conference dedicated to Digital Asset Management

News provided by

Wedia

24 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedia, the Digital Asset Management (DAM) software of the Wedia Group, will be taking part in the 2023 edition of DAM New York, a leading event in the field focused on DAM and digital transformation.

Wedia is delighted to be participating in Henry Stewart's DAM New York event on September 14-15 which will bring together over 70 expert speakers, and more than 50 sessions. With topics ranging from DAM 2.0/3.0 to artificial intelligence (AI), workflow automation and video workflow, the event looks set to provide key insights into the trends and changes shaping the sector.

Representatives from Wedia will be pleased to share how Wedia is adapting to and challenging the future of DAM systems. Olivier Grenet, CTO; Sebastien Bardoz, VP Sales & Operations; Sara Jabbari, Head of Marketing and Damien Hilgendorf, Enterprise Sales Executive will all be on hand throughout the event.

Those attending can also join Olivier Grenet for a Techlab on The Art of AI: How to Reinvent Corporate and Marketing Visuals. Here, Olivier will be looking at how the advances in AI will affect the future of creative work and content creation. The event will take place on September 15 at 10a.m.

Wedia itself has recently undergone a renewal of its product offer, with a new baseline, Expect more* from Digital Asset Management, and an updated website. This helps Wedia establish itself as a committed player to customer needs, especially with the development of its core DAM functionalities which offer integrated AI, localization of content and enhanced diffusion and analytics capabilities.

About Wedia

Listed on Euronext Growth, the Wedia Group is an international player, leader in SaaS software and consulting, dedicated to marketing and communication departments.

Through its three offerings, Wedia, Galilée and Iconosquare, the group helps its clients to personalize, distribute and measure the performance of their marketing content.

The Group's high-end and innovative positioning has been recognized by prestigious clients (Decathlon, Royal Canin, NASA) and by the main technology analysts (Gartner and Forrester).

The Wedia Group achieved a turnover of €18 million in 2022, including 65% in SaaS revenue.

Contact Info
Name: Lynn Klemke, Events and PR Manager
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +33 (0)1 44 64 87 60
Website: https://www.wedia-group.com/ 

SOURCE Wedia

Also from this source

Wedia, Leader im Bereich Digital Asset Management, präsentiert optimiertes Produktangebot, um besser auf Kundenbedürfnisse zu reagieren

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.