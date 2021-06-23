Wedia Named in Now Tech Digital Asset Management Report for Customer Experience

We believe delivering high quality one-to-one visual-first experiences across complex customer journeys is crucial. Tweet this

Digital Asset Management platforms provide companies with a central hub for their rich media content, making it easier to create, manage, share and reuse digital assets.

Wedia is a provider of DAM solutions for global companies in sectors such as retail, financial services, consumer product goods and automotive. A DAM player since 2010, Wedia's mission is to enable clients to deliver consistent, personalized and engaging experiences across all channels and formats, at unprecedented scale.

"We're happy to see Wedia included in Forrester's Now Tech Report because improving the digital customer experience has been the focus of our efforts, and at the core of our product for a long time,'' says Nicolas Boutet, CEO of Wedia. At Wedia, we believe that delivering high quality one-to-one visual-first experiences across complex customer journeys is crucial if brands want to authentically and effectively connect with their audiences. To us, our inclusion in this report reflects this philosophy and our continued commitment in bringing our clients a DAM solution designed to support their customer experience strategies and improve business performance."

Forrester clients can read the report here.

About Wedia

Listed on Euronext Growth, Wedia is an international group and a leader in SaaS software dedicated to marketing and communication departments. Through its two brands, Wedia and Galilée, the group supports its clients, both large enterprises and medium-sized businesses, in managing the lifecycle of their marketing content (product descriptions, photos, videos, 3D, packaging, etc.), from creation to distribution via all physical and digital channels.

Wedia makes it possible to deliver consistent, personalized marketing, with no limits on scale, contributing to the commercial success of its clients. Their success is confirmed by Gartner and Forrester analysts, who rank Wedia among the Top 10 global DAM players. Wedia's clients include nearly 250 global brands, dozens of SMEs and more than 550,000 users in over 40 countries. The company generated revenues of €15.7 million in 2020, of which more than 50% is recurring revenue, and bases its development on a proven mix of organic and external growth.

Contact

Nicolas BOUTET – CEO – [email protected]

Olivier SCHMITZ – DFA – [email protected]

AELIUM – Financial communication – J. GACOIN / V. BOIVIN - 01 75 77 54 65 – [email protected]

SOURCE Wedia