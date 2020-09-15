Wedmont Private Capital Partners with Proteus to Expand Access to Alternative Investment Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, an RIA, alternatives and private funds platform, today announced it will be working with Pennsylvania-based RIA Wedmont Private Capital. The firm will leverage the Proteus platform to give high-net-worth clients access to advanced technology, portfolio construction tools and a curated list of managers. With Proteus, Wedmont advisors will be able to sort and search through managers and investments, review due diligence materials, model, back-test and construct alternative and private fund portfolios all in one place.

Wedmont Private Capital is a full-service RIA providing financial planning, custom portfolios and direct indexing to high net-worth individuals with investable assets in excess of $1 million. In a bold evolutionary move designed to provide greater transparency to clients, Wedmont charges all clients a fixed flat-fee instead of charging commissions or a percentage of a client's portfolio.

"As an RIA, we were drawn to Proteus' fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of investors," said Wedmont Private Capital's Co-Founder, James Pelletier. "Proteus' diverse set of alternative asset classes, curated list of managers and strategies, and sophisticated technology will enable our advisors to expand clients' custom portfolios."

Proteus will equip Wedmont Private Capitals' advisors with a technology solution and educational services, which will enable them to build more diverse portfolios for their clients. With Proteus' platform at their disposal, Wedmont advisors can better engage with prospects interested in incorporating alternative strategies into their portfolio allocation plans.

"Our platform will provide Wedmont and their high net worth clients access to an unparalleled suite of private investment opportunities," said Proteus' CEO Eric Knauss. "By eliminating the hurdles and inefficiencies that often come with finding the right alternative asset classes, Proteus provides advisors and investors with a more efficient alternative investing experience."

Advisors with existing, curated lists of managers and strategies will find those funds can often be accommodated by the Proteus platform, which can interface with a variety of custodians and portfolio accounting systems. Advisors can allocate in investment options on the Platform in customizable increments to suit the needs of each client's portfolio. Proteus charges advisors a straightforward asset-based capital fee.

Proteus is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and has a fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of its clients. To learn more about Proteus and the Proteus private investment platform, visit https://www.proteuscapital.us

About Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital is a Registered Investment Advisor providing private wealth management services to investors and families with investable assets in excess of $1,000,000. Wedmont serves as a legal fiduciary and is required to put client interests ahead of its own. Wedmont's clients pay a fixed flat-fee of $10,000 annually in exchange for full service financial planning and investment management. Unlike other advisors, Wedmont's fee does not increase as a client's portfolio grows. To learn more about Wedmont, visit: https://wedmont.com

About Proteus Capital

Proteus is an RIA and alternatives/private funds platform that provides high net worth investors and their financial advisors sophisticated access to alternative investment opportunities and education. Proteus' fully integrated platform enables independent RIAs, regional IBDs, private banks, accredited investors and qualified purchasers to sort and search managers and investments, review due diligence materials, model, backtest and construct portfolios all in one place, eliminating the hurdles and inefficiencies that have traditionally plagued alternative investing. To learn more about Proteus, visit: https://www.proteuscapital.us/

SOURCE Proteus, LLC

