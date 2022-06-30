Wedo Empowers The Gig Economy, Making Independent Work Viable And Efficient For Everyone

"Wedo is built to weather any storm (bear or bull), shaping and empowering the independent economy with a complete suite of tools that is as easy to use as any social media app."

— Wedo Founder and CEO, Indiana (Indy) Gregg

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedo, the new app platform empowering the independent gig economy, today announced a partnership with Triple G Ventures LLC, the award-winning business management and growth firm focused on "tech for good". Wedo is the 6-in-one app platform enabling the independent workforce to efficiently run their freelance businesses, build teams, manage their businesses and keep more money.

After a successful $3M seed raise in 2021, Wedo is raising their second round, with a number of commitments already secured.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of quick and convenient payment transactions and the possibility to build a strong community. That's where Wedo comes into play.

Wedo Founder and CEO Indiana (Indy) Gregg commented, "Wedo is more than just another payment app. Businesses can use the app to save the time, money, and energy it takes to chase payments and to have an easy workflow with their customers, family, or audiences. Wedo is designed to improve people's lives and level the playing field for small businesses and freelancers everywhere."

Triple G Ventures Founding Partner Gregg Stein said, "Everyone at Triple G Ventures is delighted to be working with such an innovative, disruptive and meaningful brand. Indy and the whole Wedo team have such a unique vision and approach to redefining the way we work. With 52% of the global workforce projected to be freelance by 2027 and current platforms taking fees of 20% on the money freelancers make, the timing for Wedo couldn't be more optimal."

About Wedo

Wedo is a SaaS communication, community building and neo-banking services platform serving the $2T+ global freelancer and coaching market. Wedo helps businesses build communities and networks and take and make payments seamlessly without heavy fees, paywalls, or barriers.

About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale

Triple G Ventures Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator, dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success. Triple G is a consultancy scaling "tech for good" companies focused on the way we live, work, play and create.

