Wee Blessing Launches "Like New" Clothing Program to Bless Families of Every Budget

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wee Blessing, the only styling subscription service that accommodates clothing options for the entire family, is proud to announce the debut of their "Like New" program for children's clothes, ranging from sizes newborn to 16. With clothing items in each "Like New" blessing marked up to 95% off, Wee Blessing offers the most affordable children's styling option in the clothing subscription market.

Starting today, customers interested in the "Like New" program will be able to choose between a number of apparel items (ranging from six to fifteen) to receive in their "Like New" blessing, which includes all of the premier family brands (like Nike, Justice and Gap) and boutique clothing lines (Tea Collection, Btween and Andy & Evan) that are currently available to their customers. Hand-selected by local stylists in dozens of boutique outlets, consignment stores and hidden gems across the country, each item in "Like New" is in mint condition and only costs about $4.00. There is never any commitment for customers when they sign up for blessings.

"Our number one goal is to be a blessing to all busy parents by giving them time back to be with their families," says Alicia Werle, Founder and CEO of Wee Blessing. "We're finally bringing a personalized styling option to the market with quality pieces for people of all budgets. In fact, it's more affordable to be styled by Wee Blessing and dressed in its quality garments than it is to shop in bargain stores."

Family-owned and operated, Wee Blessing was founded in 2015 by CEO Alicia Werle, a busy Christian mother to two, living in Columbus, GA. Inspired by a calling from God to bless families by helping to give time back to the busy mother, Wee Blessing now serves thousands of families and has been the source of inspiration behind countless fashion shows in living rooms across the United States.

