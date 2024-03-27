Weeb3 Foundation, The Arbitrum Foundation, and Azuki Unite to Revolutionize the Anime Industry with AnimeChain

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbitrum Foundation today announced a three-way initiative with Azuki, the top anime project in web3, and Weeb3 Foundation, the developer and steward of an anime network utilizing web3 technology, to introduce AnimeChain. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to usher in the next era of anime fandom by leveraging web3 technology to enhance the anime experience for millions worldwide, encompassing first-party and third-party anime content, games, merch, and NFTs.

AnimeChain's mission is to provide the infrastructure that enables a global, onchain, anime network governed by its creators and participants. This initiative seeks to develop an anime experience with deepened fan engagement at every touchpoint, as well as shared upside in the next generation of anime culture. By utilizing Arbitrum's cutting-edge technology, AnimeChain aims to onboard millions of anime enthusiasts into web3.

"We are excited to collaborate with Weeb3 Foundation and Azuki to introduce AnimeChain," said Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at the Arbitrum Foundation. "With the most advanced blockchain scaling technology in the industry, Arbitrum will empower AnimeChain to redefine the anime experience for fans and creators worldwide."

To date, the growth of the industry has resulted in a fragmented experience for fans. Fans consume content, buy merchandise and collectibles, discuss their favorite series, read reviews, and play games across a dizzying array of platforms globally, resulting in a splintered fan experience. Weeb3 Foundation and Azuki are bringing anime to the forefront of the Web3 revolution by creating a unified anime ecosystem for creators and participants alike.

Azuki's CEO, Zagabond, added, "We are proud to be the first launch partner on AnimeChain, which will provide an opportunity for a new approach to create and consume anime IP. We are excited to revolutionize the anime fan experience."

With the global anime market valued projected to exceed $60 billion by 2030, it is evident that anime is one of the fastest growing verticals in the global entertainment industry. Of note, over 50% of Netflix subscribers watched anime content in 2021 alone.

For more information about AnimeChain, please visit anime.xyz .

About Chiru Labs: Chiru Labs is a Los Angeles-based technology company building the decentralized anime universe through Azuki.

About Weeb3 Foundation: Weeb3 Foundation is the developer and steward of AnimeChain, an anime network utilizing web3 technology.

About Arbitrum Foundation:

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, is an organization that is tasked with developing and nurturing the Arbitrum ecosystem. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 45%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

