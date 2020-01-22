WeeCare Introduces the First-of-Its-Kind "Early Learners Program" and Continues Its Expansion, Making Affordable and Quality Childcare a Reality for All Families

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeeCare , the mobile platform that connects parents with licensed childcare providers in their community, continues to fulfill its mission of providing all families access to safe, affordable, nurturing, education-based childcare with the launch of the first-of-its-kind "Early Learners Program," available to all WeeCare providers at no additional cost.

To ensure all children attending a WeeCare home daycare receive a high-quality early education, the company has developed a revolutionary "Early Learners Program." The multi-disciplinary program, launched this month, includes lessons in art, math, social-emotional learning, STEM, and purposeful play. WeeCare educators can choose from thousands of different learning-based activities on the WeeCare app and the lessons can be easily modified, depending on the age of the child (i.e., infant, toddler, or preschooler). The "Early Learners Program" also introduces an innovative way for caregivers, as well as parents, to track each child's progress.

The "Early Learners Program" was developed in partnership with WeeCare's advisor and renowned educator, Esther Wojcicki, PhD., author of "How to Raise Successful People." It is based on the T.R.I.C.K. philosophy (trust, respect, independence, collaboration, and kindness) Wojcicki utilized while raising her three highly successful daughters. Wojcicki says, " As 90% of physical brain development occurs in the first three years of life , it is imperative to start educating children at an early age. The 'Early Learners Program' focuses on kindergarten readiness and will revolutionize home daycare through its high-quality program."

The company is also continuing its expansion across the country, beginning this month with Illinois. The company is intent on eliminating "childcare deserts" in the United States. A childcare desert is an area where more than 50 children under age 5 have no access to childcare or there is only one spot available for every three children in need of care.

More than 51% of people in the United States live in a childcare desert . That number is even higher in Illinois where 58% of all residents in the state live in a childcare desert , according to the Center for American Progress. Infant care is also extremely expensive; Illinois is ranked 11th as the most expensive state for infant care. This affects both parents, but has a disproportionate impact on women, as 74% of women who participate in the Illinois workforce are mothers of young children .

"I empathize with families who are desperately searching for childcare. After struggling to find childcare for my two young children, I founded WeeCare to offer families an affordable and quality solution in their community. We are actively expanding to offer childcare in states where there is scarcity of care - starting with Illinois, but ultimately expanding to fifteen cities by the end of 2020. We also want parents to have complete confidence that children attending a WeeCare home daycare receive the best education possible. With WeeCare's 'Early Learners Program,' caregivers can share what children are learning through the WeeCare app and parents can track their child's progress to ensure continuity of education at home," says WeeCare Co-founder and CEO, Jessica Chang.

WeeCare removes the stress of finding available childcare by having a team of childcare experts facilitate the process by matching parents with a WeeCare Daycare in their community. The company's focus on education and safety ensures that WeeCare children learn and thrive. Parents are constantly connected to their child through photo and video updates shared on the WeeCare app. Parents can trust WeeCare educators with their children, as all providers are vetted through a strict application process, undergo stringent background checks, and are health & safety certified and state-licensed.

