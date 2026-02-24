Weed Man Kicks Off 2026 With Record System Growth, Major Mergers, and Strategic Franchise Expansion

System-wide Revenue Sees 10.67% Year-Over-Year Growth as Brand Continues Expansion Momentum Across North America

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weed Man strengthened its position as the fastest-growing lawn care company in North America in 2025 and enters 2026 with significant momentum following a year of strong system growth and strategic expansion. In 2025, the brand achieved $478.4 million in revenue, a $46.1 million increase year-over-year, driven by disciplined franchise growth, operational excellence, and targeted market development.

"The results from 2025 demonstrate the strength of our franchise system and the dedication of our owners and teams," said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. "As we chart through 2026, our focus is on growing thoughtfully, leveraging strategic mergers and acquisitions, and continuing to provide franchisees with the tools and support needed to deliver exceptional service across North America."

Strategic Growth Fueled by Franchise Expansion

In 2025, Weed Man awarded 18 expansions, four transfers, and one new franchise in Enid, OK. Early 2026 has already seen major developments in the franchise network, including:

ACEWIN merger: ACE Group and Winchester Group unite, forming one of the largest combined franchise groups in the system.

ACE Group and Winchester Group unite, forming one of the largest combined franchise groups in the system. Epic3 & LND merger: Epic3 Group joins forces with LND Group and also acquires Buffalo East, NY; Aurora, IL; and Libertyville, IL (transfers).

Epic3 Group joins forces with LND Group and also acquires Buffalo East, NY; Aurora, IL; and Libertyville, IL (transfers). Other key acquisitions: Hillenmeyer Group acquires Knoxville, TN; Terra Firma Group acquires Metro Detroit, MI; and Turf Operations Group acquires Winnipeg, MB.

These strategic moves reinforce Weed Man's commitment to thoughtful growth, creating larger, more robust franchise groups that can deliver consistent service and operational excellence.

National Recognition and Community Impact

Weed Man's consistent growth and operational discipline have earned national recognition, including its 15th consecutive year on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® , where the brand climbed 47 spots to #119, while also being celebrated for strong franchisee satisfaction, operational excellence, and community impact.

The brand's commitment to giving back was equally impressive in 2025, with its Grassroots Giving Program collecting 108,000 pounds of donations across the U.S. and Canada, further strengthening Weed Man's ties to the communities it serves.

Leadership Updates and Marketing Excellence

Weed Man also strengthened its leadership team to support ongoing growth and innovation:

Erica Knapp promoted to Vice President of Marketing, leading brand development, omnichannel lead generation, and franchise support initiatives.

promoted to Vice President of Marketing, leading brand development, omnichannel lead generation, and franchise support initiatives. Allison Russell promoted to Director of Marketing, Brand, overseeing content strategy, internal communications, public relations, and creative direction.

Looking Ahead: 2026 and Beyond

Weed Man plans to continue strategic expansion throughout 2026, leveraging mergers, acquisitions, and disciplined franchise growth to strengthen its presence across North America. Investments in operational support, marketing, and technology are designed to help franchisees scale effectively while maintaining the brand's reputation for high-quality service.

"With strategic mergers and disciplined growth leading the way, 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Weed Man," added Lemcke. "We'll continue to expand thoughtfully, support our franchisees, and provide the best service to homeowners and communities across North America."

For more information on the service offerings made available by Weed Man and its franchising opportunities, visit weedmanfranchise.com .

About Weed Man:

Weed Man has grown into North America's fastest-growing franchised lawn care company, thanks to the dedication of our locally owned and operated franchisees. What started with one man and a pickup truck in 1970 has blossomed into a trusted, award-winning network of lawn care professionals who bring the same personal attention to every customer we serve. Today, Weed Man operates in nearly 1,000 territories across North America and offers a full suite of services designed to improve the health and vitality of residential lawns. Despite our rapid growth, our philosophy remains simple: every call, every visit, and every conversation starts with one person, one truck, and a commitment to providing exceptional care.

