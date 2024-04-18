Weed Man Poised for a Strong Year with Q1 Signings, Hirings, and Entrepreneur Ranking

Leading Lawn Care Franchise Cements Itself as an Industry Leader and Sets Sights on Continued Growth

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With impressive growth and forward momentum in Q1, Weed Man continues to prove why it's the fastest growing lawn care company in North America. The brand announced four signed agreements, the hiring of several roles – including a new CFO – and a ranking in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500.

The signed agreements come from existing franchisees Brandon Burns, Sam Morgan, Richard Thompson, and Epic3 – the largest multi-unit operator in the US. This Q1 growth will bring six new territories to Arlington Heights, IL; two to Lake Norman, NC; three to Coweta-Fayette, GA; and two to Omaha, NE, respectively.

"Expanding my business with Weed Man was a natural next step after the incredible success I've had with my existing territories," said Burns. "Seeing the momentum of the brand I knew I had to strike while the iron was hot, although I don't see it cooling down any time soon. I'm confident there will be continued growth opportunities for the foreseeable future."

To support this rapid expansion, Weed Man also announced the hiring of several new roles – most notably, the hiring of Prajakta Raut as Chief Financial Officer. Raut brings with her over two decades of experience as a finance executive, holding prestigious certifications including as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Canada. Throughout her tenure at Sleep Country Canada, Raut held various senior positions and played a key role in the successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) and subsequent go-private transaction of Sleep Country. Her leadership in establishing robust internal audit and business resiliency functions further demonstrates her commitment to driving organizational resilience and sustainability.

"Prajakta's extensive expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and team leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand and innovate in the dynamic landscape of our industry," said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. "With her leadership and strategic guidance, we are confident in the continued success and growth trajectory of Weed Man."

Along with Raut, the Weed Man team added Kesley Counts as Marketing Coordinator, Annabelle Dockins as Events, Recruiting, & PR Coordinator, and Allison Russell as Communications Manager.

Additionally, the brand was ranked for the thirteenth consecutive year in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500. In its ongoing commitment to comprehensively assess the dynamic landscape of franchising, Entrepreneur continually evolves it's 45-year-old ranking formula. The editorial team meticulously researches various elements pivotal to the evaluation process, such as financial considerations, expansion metrics, assistance programs, brand resonance, and economic robustness. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

For over 50 years, Weed Man has been dedicated to creating greener and healthier lawns. A healthy, well-maintained lawn generates oxygen, removes carbon dioxide, reduces noise and temperatures, filters out ground water pollutants, and increases property values.

The success of Weed Man franchisees is built upon the twin pillars of training and support. Each owner is equipped by the franchisor with all aspects of business operations, including administration, technical, marketing, business planning, and budgeting. As an additional layer of local support, every Weed Man franchisee is supported by their experienced regional franchisor who serves as a personal consultant and mentor, providing experience, guidance, and encouragement.

For more information on the service offerings made available by Weed Man and its franchising opportunities, visit weedmanfranchise.com .

About Weed Man:

Weed Man, North America's fastest-growing franchised lawn care provider, is a network of locally owned and operated lawn care businesses providing environmentally responsible fertilization, weed control, and integrated pest-management services. Founded in 1970, Weed Man's promise has always been the same: treat every lawn as if it was its own and provide customers with honest and open communication. Since the brand began franchising in 1976, Weed Man now supports franchisees in more than 930 territories across North America. For more information on the service offerings made available by Weed Man and its franchising opportunities, visit weedmanfranchise.com .

Media Contact: Maeve Devitt, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Weed Man USA