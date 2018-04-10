Weed Man USA Planting Roots into 37 New Territories by Year's End

"Over the last 47 years, the three consistent growth factors that continue to influence brand development are what Weed Man USA likes to call 'The Three P's': the People developed within our system, the Processes we've perfected and the unmatched Performance each franchisee delivers to retain top talent," said Jennifer Lemcke, COO of Turf Holdings, Inc., the company that owns the expansion rights for Weed Man USA. "Our existing franchisees lead by example to implement all three elements to spur growth, and even accounted for seven new territories this year. We are proud to help our franchisees expand, as well as see employees of franchisees become shareholders themselves."

Weed Man USA understands that hiring the right people is what ultimately drives growth and improves the processes in place to run and operate the business successfully. Most recently, Weed Man has witnessed this with Brandon Burns, the co-owner of Weed Man Arlington Heights and the 2017 Weed Man USA Award of Excellence winner. Over the last six years, Burns hired Dan David as a Manager in Training and Mike Brown as a Sales Manager. Burns invited David and Brown to help with expanding into a new territory, and now, both of them are part owners and successful Weed Man franchisees.

"Jennifer Lemcke and the corporate office provide support through extensive business plans and processes, ensuring each franchisee is able to monitor and adjust every marketing campaign. Corporate support is a huge tool the network is lucky to leverage, but human capital is what's needed to execute," said Burns. "No one joins Weed Man as a franchisee or employee without seeing the larger picture. We use open-book management and have clearly laid out plans and tactics to get people to where they want to be, whether that's a manager, franchisee or multi-unit owner."

Due in part to its employee-to-franchisee growth plan, Weed Man USA has been recognized year after year by Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Annual Franchise 500®. The competitive list is based off of financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size. The company also received the Franchise Times Zor Award for being one of 2017's Best Franchises to Buy, and most recently ranked No. 42 on Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises for 2018.

Other franchisees who have found success with Weed Man USA are independent operators who have added the franchise to their existing businesses – most often in the lawn care, landscape, pest control or golf course management industries. Many of them purchase a Weed Man USA franchise to diversify revenue streams and ensure the long-term value of their business. Whether budding entrepreneurs have skin in the green game or brand new to the $82 billion industry, Weed Man USA is a promising franchise opportunity with a focus on people, processes and performance.

About Weed Man

Weed Man USA, North America's No. 1 franchised lawn care provider, is a network of locally owned and operated lawn care businesses providing environmentally responsible fertilization, weed control and integrated pest management services. For more than 45 years, Weed Man's promise has always been the same: Weed Man treats every lawn as if it was their own and provides customers with honest and open communication. Weed Man entered the U.S. market in 1996 through a licensing agreement with Turf Holdings, Inc. and began awarding franchises in 2000. Today, Weed Man helps support franchisees in more than 520 territories throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.weedmanfranchise.com or call 888-321-9333.

