WEEDCon Cup Awards Best Cannabis Products for 2021

For Best Indica Flower the first place WEEDCon Cup award went to Originals Family Farms for their Gelato and first place for best sativa flower went to Amplified Farms for their Super Sour Diesel. In the Hybrid Flower category Exotic Genetix won first place for their Falcon 9, Clique's Grape Jelly won second place and The Plug Pro Cake won third. Best OG flower went to Medcare Farms for their Hurricane OG.

For Best Preroll, Medcare Farms won Best Indica and Best Sativa Preroll for their Medcare Kush and Lemon Burst, respectively. First place Best Hybrid Preroll went to Sol Spirit Farm for their Blueberry Muffins. Best OG preroll went to LA Cannabis Co. for their Fire OG Kush. Best Infused Preroll went to Eureka for their Georgia Pie X Brrrberry and Best Exotic preroll went to Exir for their Frosted Cookie Bars. Best Diamond Infused preroll went to Cream of the Crop for their Diamond Barrell and Preroll Pack went to The Pairist for their Diamond Infused preroll. Royal Blunts won best hemp wrap preroll for their Mimosa.

In the concentrate category is Papa's Select took first place with their Live Rosin Garlic Juice and The Plug took first place for Best Hash concentrate for their Cranium Candy. In the cannabis extract category, sponsored by THC Gas, Mohave Gold took Best Indica Extract for their Cream Pie Kush, Cosmic took Best Sativa Extract for their Purple Medusa live resin badder and Apex Extractions won Best Hybrid Extract for their Blue Banana live resin sauce.

In the Vape category, Best Indica vape went to Ape Cannabis Co. for their Ape OG sauce cart. Dime Industries took Best Sativa Extract for their Mango Diesel 1000mg vape tank and Flav won Best Hybid Vape for their Papaya vape cartridge.

In the edibles category, Best Baked Goods was won by Madame Munchies for the Cookie Monster cannabis-infused French Macaroon. Tossed, Sauced & Baked won Best Confection for their cannabis-infused Caramel Sauce. In the Chocolate category, Papa & Barkley won Best THC Chocolate for their Releaf Chocolate and Buddy's Chocolate Haus won Best Flavored Chocolate for their Mint THC Bar. Best THC Gummy was won by Green Revolution for their Doozies Juicy Peach gummies, Best Vegan Gummy was won by Sensi Products for their Passion Peach Gummy, Best CBD gummy was given to Sun Brand for their CBD Yummy Gummies. Best Beverage was won by Growpacker for their Tonik Water-Melon Lemonade and Best Beverage Mix was won by K-Zen Beverages for their S*SHOTS Watermelon Beverage Mix.

In the tincture category, Love Life won best THC Tincture, Purabliss won Best Ratio Tincture for their Equilibrium Elixir and Sun Brand won first place best CBD Tincture for their Daily Dose 1000mg Mint CBD Tincture. In the THC Topicals category, Papa & Barkley won first place for their Releaf Repair Cream and Green Bee Botanicals won Best THC Beauty Product for their Brightening Eye Cream. Sun Brand won best CBD Beauty Product for their Rejuvenate Face Cream and Best CBD Topical for their Essential Massage Oil.

Best Dispensary was awarded to From The Earth in Santa Ana for looks, cleanliness, friendliness, selection and product knowledge. Cannabis Chef of the Year was awarded to Chef Matt for cannabis culinary excellence. The next WEEDCon Cup will be held November 11th-12th at the WEEDCon Harvest Festival in Los Angeles.

Visit www.weedconproductions.com .

CONTACT:

WeedCon Productions

310-699-1416

[email protected]

SOURCE WeedCon Productions

Related Links

http://www.weedconproductions.com/

