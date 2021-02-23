WeedGenics Announces Ultra-Modern 150K Square-Foot Cannabis Facility

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the uncertainties of 2020, one industry continued to grow and excel: Cannabis. U.S. retail marijuana sales rose approximately 40 percent last year, with projected revenue of $37 billion by 2024 (Source: Marijuana Business Daily).

Cannabis plants are harvested at WeedGenics' new 150K sq. ft. cultivation facility in California.

The vertical integration of INTEGRATED NATIONAL RESOURCES INC. (WeedGenics.com) first entered the market in 2010 and is now primed to expand its highly successful operations. Via its existing cannabis cultivation facility, INTEGRATED NATIONAL RESOURCES INC. already holds equity positions in 24 cannabis dispensaries throughout Nevada and California that produce consistent positive cash flow regardless of key indexes or market activity. Up next for the cannabis enterprise is an ultra-modern 150,000-square-foot grow operation in Adelanto, California. The brand-new, high-tech facility is opening in five phases and serves as the manufacturer for numerous cannabis brands throughout the state.

Production capabilities of the WeedGenics complex range from cultivating premium sativa, indica, and hybrid flower to proprietary methodologies for creating the best cannabis and botanicals extractions on the market. These superior products are also used to produce edibles for brand white-labeling including candies, gummies, and chocolates. Made by a team of farmers, engineers, doctors, and scientists, this premier technology primes INTEGRATED NATIONAL RESOURCES INC./WeedGenics.com for higher-yield and shorter run times without compromising quality, purity, and safety. Even more important, the extraction solvents are approved for use in the food and pharmacology industry, thus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers it to be "GRAS" (Generally Recognized as Safe Substance).

Energy efficiency is also a key factor in everything INTEGRATED NATIONAL RESOURCES INC. sets out to accomplish. By working closely with Dream Builders Consulting Inc. to coordinate and develop the company's plan, as well as gaining visibility and traction for the project, ensures all California green initiatives are not only met but also exceeded. This dynamic campaign maximizes DBC's strategic relationships across the finance, tech, health, and wellness industries.

As cannabis acceptance and legalization expands throughout the United States, the INTEGRATED NATIONAL RESOURCES INC./WeedGenics new facility expansion is rapidly gaining visibility and interest amongst consumers and investors alike. For more information, visit WeedGenics.com.

Contact:

Deanna Rilling, WeedGenics PR

[email protected]

Related Files

weedgenics new facility press release as of 020821.pdf

Related Images

weedgenics-grow-facility.jpeg

WeedGenics Grow Facility

Cannabis plants are harvested at WeedGenics' new 150K sq. ft. cultivation facility in California.

Related Links

Official WeedGenics Website

SOURCE Integrated National Resources Inc.