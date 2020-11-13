Weedmaps Selects Berk Communications As U.S. Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications , an award-winning, independent public relations firm, announced today that Weedmaps , the largest technology company in the legal cannabis economy, has retained the firm as its U.S. agency of record.

Founded in 2008, Weedmaps serves as the optimal cannabis marketplace connecting consumers directly with retailers and brands through software that enables cannabis businesses to thrive. These software solutions provide users with a comprehensive cannabis experience, from information on products, online ordering, local retailer and brand listings, and overall education on cannabis and its history.

"Our company sits at a tremendously exciting juncture as the cannabis industry proceeds to expand through medicinal and adult-use utilization, and because of this, we knew that it was important to bring on a public relations agency with best-in-class capabilities to elevate our story and accelerate our platform's growth," said Travis Rexroad, Director of Communications at Weedmaps. "It was also critical, given the mission of our company, that we partnered with an agency with an unmatched expertise in developing and executing social justice initiatives and storytelling. We're fortunate to have Berk Communications as our strategic communications partner during this revolutionary time in the cannabis industry."

Through this partnership, Weedmaps will be leveraging Berk to increase the company's brand awareness among U.S. media across consumer, business, lifestyle, technology, and cannabis verticals. The agency will also support ongoing programming initiatives by the company's Consumer Marketing team, helping to reinforce Weedmaps and its executives as thought leaders in the cannabis space.

"The Berk team couldn't be more ecstatic to work with Weedmaps and its in-house communications team," said Ryan Mucatel, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Berk Communications. "We have deployed a customized team of communications executives with deep experience in cannabis, social justice, consumer, and corporate communications who will continue to shape the next cycle of growth for Weedmaps and introduce this impactful technology platform to new audiences as the cannabis landscape continues to expand and evolve."

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with a globally recognized reputation management division and expertise across a variety of verticals including sports, business & technology, music & entertainment, food & beverage, consumer lifestyle and travel. Berk's client roster of category-leading brands includes PUMA, Roc Nation, National Football League, Major League Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Lids, Israel Ministry of Tourism, REFORM Alliance, D'USSÉ, and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Van Jones, Michael Rubin, CC Sabathia, Todd Gurley, Robert Kraft, and Yo Gotti. To learn more visit http://www.berkcommunications.com or follow us on Twitter ( @BerkComm ), Instagram ( @BerkComm ), Facebook ( @BerkComm ), or LinkedIn .

About Weedmaps:

Weedmaps is the leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. Founded in 2008, the company holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since then, Weedmaps has worked tirelessly, not only to be the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with dozens of subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Weedmaps' mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, Weedmaps has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change we've seen in the past 10 years. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Weedmaps employs more than 400 professionals around the world, including in Denver, Tucson, New York, Barcelona, and Toronto. Visit us at weedmaps.com .

