Weedsy: Sharing Is NOT Caring!

Weedsy delivers top-tier cannabis for those that truly embody the "me, myself, and I" vibes during a post-COVID world. A perfect solution for those that prefer enjoying cannabis without sharing, because in this new world, sharing is not caring. All five Weedsy mini pre-roll strains are specifically rolled at 0.4 grams, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done, hit-it-and-quit-it-solution for the California stoner!

For a mini pre-roll at 0.4 grams, chances are, there would be questions about the potency of such a small joint. As Molly from 'Booksmart' preaches, "Don't knock it 'till you try it." The Weedsy team are seasoned stoners; and measured how the pre-rolls stack up against other mainstay brands in the space. The result? These things SLAP! At just under half a gram per, this noisy cricket-looking thing definitely has the power to knock a grown adult to the ground thanks to the joint being INFUSED!

Wait...wait? They're Infused?

That's right, Weedsy mini pre-rolls are infused, each consisting of Top Shelf, California-grown cannabis, the highest potency of premium cannabis distillate infused into the flower, a subtle flavoring added to the distillate to help mask the earthy flavor of the oil, and a generous helping of kief all packed into a cute little J!

Between Green Apple, Grape, Strawberry, Watermelon, and even an Original unflavored variety, these cute little mini pre-rolls are a force to be reckoned with. Get ready to embrace the Anti-Sharing Smoking Club vibes Weedsy delivers so effortlessly. These powerhouse mini pre-rolls are available now from a handful of California dispensaries.

