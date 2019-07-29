Week Two Underway for CompTIA and ITProTV on the Road to ChannelCon 2019

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for technology professionals around the world, and ITProTV, the home of binge-worthy learning™ for IT professionals, today begin their second week on a cross-country tour of U.S. cities to celebrate the contributions made by IT professionals.

The 15-city tour resumes in St. Louis, followed by stops in Bentonville, Ark., and Austin and Dallas, Texas. In its first week on the road CompTIA and ITProTV representatives visited with technology professionals in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

The tour will make its way to Las Vegas for ChannelCon 2019, IT industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering.

You can follow the tour's progress at https://twitter.com/hashtag/channelcon.

About ITProTV

ITProTV is an online membership platform addressing the global IT skills gap by delivering binge-worthy learning™ to train IT professionals in every stage of their careers. ITProTV turns IT education into a conversation that connects learners to experts and each other. With new content added daily, IT pros can access 4,000+ hours of content, plus practice exams and virtual labs, and be a part of an IT community. ITProTV offers flexible and cost-effective membership options for both corporate teams and individual learners who can learn at their own pace wherever it is most convenient. Learn more at www.itpro.tv.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org.

CONTACT:

Valerie Riley

ITProTV

valerie@itpro.tv

(352) 256-9156

SOURCE CompTIA

