Weekes and Snavely Unite Under New Brand: WS Building Materials

Positioned for long-term growth, operational excellence, and expanded partnerships

OAKDALE, Minn., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekes Forest Products and Snavely Forest Products announced they are formally uniting under a single enterprise brand: WS Building Materials, a strategic step toward greater enterprise alignment and long-term growth. The company is a 100% employee-owned subsidiary of MacArthur Company, equipped for sustained growth, and continued investment in its markets nationwide. As part of this transition, the organization has introduced a unified visual brand identity that will be reflected across facilities, communications, and digital platforms, reinforcing a consistent and cohesive presence across all markets.

The announcement follows several years of increased collaboration between the organizations, including systems alignment, shared strategic planning, and cross-functional integration. The move responds directly to customer and supplier feedback requesting a more unified enterprise structure.

"This is an evolution, not a revolution," said Scott Gardner, President of WS Building Materials. "Our customers and supplier partners have asked us to operate as a single enterprise rather than regional distributors. WS Building Materials strengthens our ability to align strategy, execution, and investment across our footprint."

Gardner continued, "Our ESOP ownership culture, commitment to safety, and customer-first mindset remain unchanged. WS Building Materials reflects who we already are, one aligned organization with a long-term vision." To learn more, visit wsbuildingmaterials.com.

About WS Building Materials

WS Building Materials is a building materials distribution company formed from the legacy organizations of Weekes Forest Products and Snavely Forest Products. As a wholly owned subsidiary of MacArthur Company, and 100% employee-owned, WS Building Materials combines deep industry experience, strong regional relationships to serve customers and supplier partners with service, reliability, and operational excellence. The company is committed to long-term partnerships, strategic growth, and investing in the people and capabilities that drive success across the supply chain.

Contact: Alexis Joseph

Director of Marketing

WS Building Materials

412.641.9134

[email protected]

SOURCE WS Building Materials