Weekly Dose of Encouragement Delivered to Home Educators

GRAY, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A minute spent reading the headlines or watching the news is all it takes to see that public schools across the country are in disarray. From mask guideline confusion to indoctrinating lesson plans, the topics of education and the coming school year are constantly in the news. But it's not often good news for students.

Remember when school was about reading, writing, and arithmetic?

"Remember when school was about reading, writing, and arithmetic? Today, schools are polluting instruction with their obsessive focus on gender identity, critical race theory, and the politics of COVID," said Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. "It doesn't have to be that way. Homeschooling allows emphasis on actual education while avoiding the chaos and hysteria of social agendas placed on children. Now that's good news for students—and for parents!"

Support is available for anyone considering teaching their children at home. Homeschool parents have learned the value of simply focusing on education and are happy to share their knowledge and experience with others contemplating keeping their kids—and their studies—at home. Each week, seasoned homeschooling parents and leaders inspire and educate on the latest from the homeschooling community with The Homeschool Minute. A free subscription delivers this weekly eNewsletter from The Old Schoolhouse® to anyone homeschooling or considering starting. The Homeschool Minute is brief yet packed with a powerful dose of encouragement to strengthen parents. Subjects range from field trips to homeschooling high school and everything in between. Scheduling, organization, and choosing curriculum are included as well as countless teaching tips. Each week's theme is covered by several knowledgeable authors. Archives of The Homeschool Minute are accessible, adding up to hours and hours of beneficial information on hundreds of useful topics.

The Old Schoolhouse® has championed homeschoolers for twenty years and will continue this coming school year by providing tools and encouragement parents need to stay the course on their homeschooling journeys. Parents worldwide find care and strength through The Homeschool Minute and other free helps from The Old Schoolhouse®:

SchoolhouseReport.com, an education news aggregator, alerts parents to the latest concerning headlines.

The Homeschooling with Heart Blog offers tips, support, and encouragement.

SchoolhouseConnect.com points parents to events, support groups, and regulations for homeschooling in each state.

"Children only get one childhood," added Suarez. "Why muddy it with social issues? Let us help you take that first step in bringing your children home to learn by providing guidance and resources to help you navigate this exciting journey called homeschooling."

About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.TheOldSchoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 400 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

