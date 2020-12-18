Weekly Fantasy Sports Provider, OwnersBox, Partners With Industry Leader DailyFaceoff

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnersBox, an innovative sport-tech company behind the new Weekly Fantasy Sports (WFS) platform is ecstatic to announce that they have partnered with top NHL fantasy sports content site DailyFaceoff.

OwnersBox

As OwnersBox gears up for their inaugural fantasy hockey season, the team wanted to expand their reach and make a big splash. Daily Faceoff has been a leader in the hockey space for over a decade and prides themselves on being the fastest and most accurate site for projected and confirmed starting goalies as well as line combinations. They provide daily news, projections, and tools for fantasy hockey players across North America.

When asked for comment, President & CEO Brian Kipp stated: "As we actively prepare for the upcoming NBA & NHL seasons, we wanted to target a well-known trusted platform such as DailyFaceoff to leverage their network and help grow the Weekly Fantasy Sports movement. I've been an active Daily Faceoff user for years and am excited to work with the DFO team this year."

OwnersBox and the Daily Faceoff will begin their relationship at the start of the 2021 season and will be collaborating through content, social media & weekly fantasy sports strategy articles. This partnership will allow OwnersBox to keep their momentum going from the NFL season into the new year with the NBA and NHL on the horizon.

Website: www.ownersbox.com

Twitter: @OwnersBox

Instagram: @OwnersBox

Media Contact:

Sandy Plashkes

Phone: 619-955-3800

Email: [email protected]

