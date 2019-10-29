Weeksville Heritage Center Presents 'MEMORY': An Art Exhibition by Dr. Fahamu Pecou October 30 - December 13, 2019

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weeksville Heritage Center welcomes Dr. Fahamu Pecou for a solo exhibition titled MEMORY for its final exhibition of 2019. MEMORY is an exhibition of sculptures, paintings and drawings by the internationally known artist. Pecou takes a conscious, nonlinear step into all periods and styles of Blackness. It is a shift away from Western notions of Black identity, and a look towards a decidedly Black aesthetic through a new lens and fresh perspective.

"My art raises questions about the types of images and representations that come to inform contemporary readings and performances of Black male masculinity," said Pecou in a statement. "By engaging with various stereotypes and misconceptions about Black men–both those imposed and those assumed–I attempt a critical intervention concerning the visible and invisible threads that make up our collective understandings of Black identity."

"Dr. Fahamu Pecou has long been an example of the urgency in the black contemporary art scene, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to Weeksville and to Central Brooklyn," said Rob Fields, Weeksville's President and Executive Director. "His explorations of contemporary black identity are now more necessary than ever."

The exhibition is curated by Natalya Mills, a Historian, Art Philosopher, Professor and Curator based in New York.

The Opening Reception will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 6:00PM at the Weeksville Heritage Center located on 158 Buffalo Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11213.

About Dr. Fahamu Pecou:

Dr. Fahamu Pecou is an interdisciplinary artist and scholar whose works combine observations on hip-hop, fine art and popular culture. Pecou's paintings, performance art, and academic work addresses concerns around contemporary representations of Black masculinity and how these images impact both the reading and performance of Black masculinity.

Fahamu received his BFA at the Atlanta College of Art in 1997 and an PhD from Emory University in 2018.

In 2017 Pecou was the subject of a retrospective exhibition "Miroirs de l'Homme" in Paris, France. He is a recipient of the 2016 Joan Mitchell Foundation "Painters and Sculptors" Award. His work is featured in noted private and public national and international collections including; Smithsonian National Museum of African American Art and Culture, Societe Generale (Paris), Nasher Museum at Duke University, The High Museum of Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Seattle Art Museum, Paul R. Jones Collection, Clark Atlanta University Art Collection and Museum of Contemporary Art Georgia. He is represented by Lyons Wier Gallery, New York.

https://www.fahamupecouart.com/

About Weeksville Heritage Center:

Weeksville Heritage Center is an historic house museum whose mission is to keep the history of one of the largest free black communities of pre-Civil War America relevant and resonant for contemporary audiences. It achieves this through historic preservation, education, arts & culture, and civic engagement programming.

http://www.weeksvillesociety.org

