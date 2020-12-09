Weeksville Heritage Center Ushers 2020 Out in Life-Affirming Fashion with Virtual Kwanzaa Festival

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a challenging 2020 draws to a close, the Weeksville Heritage Center looks to mark the occasion with a vibrant virtual celebration rooted in the uplifting principles of Kwanzaa. On Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 6—8 PM ET, the 49-year-old, Brooklyn-based historical institution is partnering with the African-centered performing arts organization Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation to host its Kwanzaa Fest 2020: Rising in Principle . This event marks the second year of this holiday collaboration.

Kwanzaa Fest 2020: Rising in Principle!

In 1966, professor of Africana studies, activist, and author Maulana Karenga established the tradition of Kwanzaa—celebrated after Christmas and until New Year's Day (December 26—January 1). The central theme of the holiday is based on the Nguzo Saba or seven principles designed to honor the ancestral richness of the African heritage, as well as an affirmation of family, community, and spirituality—venturing with hope and purpose into a new calendar year. Those guiding principles are as follows: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-determination), Ujima (Collective work & responsibility), Ujaama (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

This year, the Weeksville Heritage Center is getting an early start on the Kwanzaa holiday, coinciding with the institution's Weeksville Weekend, which takes place on the second Saturday of each month. This event will include performances by Asase Yaa youth ensemble dancers and the Brooklyn United Marching Band; the Immanuel Wilkins Trio; Forces of Nature Dance Theater; musical and visual performing artists OSHUN; and illustrator Zulu Soul, among others, as well as special messages from New York State Attorney General Letitia James; New York State Congresswoman, 9th Congressional District, Yvette Clarke, and more. Those interested in attending can RSVP for the free event at www.weeksvillesociety.org .



"The purpose of Kwanzaa Fest: 2020 Rising in Principle is to authentically embody each principle of Kwanzaa in an inspiring, spirit-replenishing virtual production that spotlights local artists, community members, public officials, and the abundance residing in our community—as well as Weeksville Heritage Center's long commitment to the audiences we serve," said program manager Zenzele Cooper.

Guests will have the opportunity to support Black businesses by purchasing gifts from retail consortium Black-Owned Brooklyn , which will be featured on the Weeksville Heritage Center website.

Join Weeksville Heritage Center for its final Weeksville Weekend of the year, RSVP for Kwanzaa Fest: 2020 Rising in Principle at www.weeksvillesociety.org .

About Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

The Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation is a Brooklyn-based non-profit organization with a mission to enlighten, uplift and immerse the community at large in all things artful of Africa – in full – in America. It's one of the few Black-owned and run African cultural arts organizations in Brooklyn, and its principals include Kofi Osei Williams, Chief Executive Director, Rubie Inez Williams, Director of Operations of the Foundation and Yao Ababio, Founder and Artistic Director of the African American Dance Theater.

About Weeksville Heritage Center

Weeksville Heritage Center is an historic site and cultural center in Central Brooklyn that uses education, arts and a social justice lens to preserve, document, and inspire engagement with the history of Weeksville, one of the largest free Black communities in pre-Civil War America. Our vision is to be a leading authority and resource for the scholarship, exploration and dissemination of the history of Weeksville and other 19th-and early-20th century free Black communities. www.weeksvillesociety.org

