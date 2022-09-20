Weeldi Becomes the First No-code, Website Automation Solution to Complete PCI DSS Certification as a Level 1 Service Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weeldi, the easiest way to automate any task you do on a website w/ no coding required, announced today that it has successfully received PCI DSS Level 1 Certification, making it the first no-code, fully cloud-based website automation solution to receive this designation.

As companies and application providers look to automate tedious manual payment with thousands of vendors worldwide who lack the APIs for automated electronic payments, Weeldi opens up endless PCI Compliant payment automation possibilities by enabling non-developers to build stable, scalable payment automations in just minutes.

From day one, Weeldi has helped customers automate on websites where traditional RPA tools, web drivers, and homegrown solutions struggle to deliver a stable and scalable automation experience, including in areas like behind logins, past OTP (One-time Passwords), through bot deterrents, on dynamic websites, around CAPTCHAs, with shadow DOM, between website downtime and a growing list of other hurdles.

"We are very excited and proud to receive our PCI Level 1 Certification. This is the highest level of assurance a service provider can receive and it unlocks huge opportunities for us in the payment and procurement automation space," says Moe Arnaiz, Co-Founder and CEO of Weeldi.

"There are thousands of vendors worldwide like telcos, utilities, technology providers, shipping providers, and several others that don't have (or make accessible) the APIs or other electronic means to support the payment and procurement automation their end customers want. With a few extra minutes invested, these customers can now use our PCI Compliant, website automation solution to automate these processes securely on the same customer-facing websites they're using to do this work manually today."

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) is a set of security standards created by the credit card industry to protect payment systems from data breaches. Service providers that process more than 300,000 transactions annually are required to meet the higher PCI Level 1 requirements.

Weeldi's PCI Level 1 Service Provider Certification comes on the heels of achieving its SOC 2 Type II attestation in August 2022.

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area Weeldi enables companies of any size or technical ability to stably automate processes on websites, at scale, through its web service API or user interface — with no coding required.

