WeePro Upgraded the Photochromic Visor Insert to be More Dark, Heat Resistant, and Anti-fog

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeeTect Material Limited today introduced a new generation of WeePro visor inserts integrating 3 safety technologies. The new WeePro PHA series features 3 helmet visor safety technologies – Photochromic, Heat resistance, and Anti-fog (PHA).

"WeePro PHA is a multifunctional helmet visor insert designed and tested to meet dynamic weather conditions. From extremely humid, dry, hot, sunny to cloudy, WeePro PHA guarantees clear visibility with minimal eye strain," said Taylors Lei, WeeTect Product Manager. "Upgrading WeePro visor is a customer-driven innovation, which is in line with our philosophy – protect people, pursue safety."

WeePro PHA photochromic technology is sensitive and responds faster to changing visible light. When fully tinted, the visible light transmission (VLT) is below 5%. The anti-fog technology is EN166 standard compliant and permanently solves the foggy problem.

WeeTect WeePro PHA also features heat-resistant technology and blocks up to 99.9% of UV rays. It is a universal insert that is removable and fits most helmet visors.

About WeeTect

WeeTect designs and manufactures helmet visors, visor inserts, and safety shields, among other safety accessories. Based in PuDong, Shanghai, China, WeeTect continuously provides innovative solutions in the eye safety industry while supporting OEM businesses alongside its brand. WeeTect vision is clear – Protect People, Pursue Safety.

