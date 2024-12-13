WEF and WEAT Join Forces for 2025 Collection Systems and Stormwater Conference in Houston, TX

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Environment Federation (WEF) and the Water Environment Association of Texas (WEAT) are excited to announce the Collection Systems & Stormwater Conference 2025, to be held July 15–18, 2025, in Houston, Texas. This first-of-its-kind partnership brings together WEF's global expertise and WEAT's regional insight to deliver a comprehensive program addressing the most pressing challenges facing collection systems and stormwater management.

"WEF is excited to partner with WEAT on this conference," said John Ikeda, WEF's Chief Mission officer. "This partnership will draw on the best of both of our organizations to deliver a world-class event experience for attendees."

The joint conference, themed "One Water, One Future: Building Resilience from the Bayou Up!", leverages Houston's extensive bayou network and innovative flood management systems to explore the latest advancements in sustainable infrastructure and address the pressing challenges of intensifying climate impacts and severe wet weather events.

The WEF/WEAT conference will showcase innovations that prioritize resilience, sustainability, and adaptability in addressing urban flooding, stormwater runoff, and aging infrastructure. The event will provide a platform for utility and water professionals, consultants, technology experts, academics, and regulators to share insights and explore forward-thinking approaches to long-term system integrity.

"From the arid west to coastal wetlands, Texas has uniquely varied clean water challenges but boundless opportunity and a booming market," said Julie Nahrgang, executive director of WEAT. "You may have heard it's always bigger in Texas. We're excited for those at WEF/WEAT CSSW 2025 to understand this first-hand!"

The WEF/WEAT Collection Systems & Stormwater Conference 2025 conference's Call for Abstracts is now open. WEF and WEAT invite interested professionals to submit proposals by January 27, 2025, at www.wef.org/CollectionsStormwater.

About WEF

The Water Environment Federation (WEF) is a not-for-profit technical and educational organization of more than 30,000 individual members and 75 affiliated Member Associations representing water quality professionals around the world. Established in 1928, WEF's mission is to inspire the water community in pursuit of human and environmental well-being. WEF's goals are to attract and develop a passionate workforce, cultivate a purpose-driven community to sustainably solve water challenges for all, and lead the transformation to the circular water economy. Learn more at wef.org.

About WEAT

The Water Environment Association of Texas (WEAT) is a nonprofit organization of professionals dedicated to protecting and enhancing the environment by promoting awareness and education on the value of water. Visit weat.org to learn more.

