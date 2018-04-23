WEG S.A. to Host Investor Day in New York City on June 12, 2018

This event, held for analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by WEG's senior management team and business heads. Registration and breakfast will begin at 8:00 am ET with presentations beginning at 8:40 am and expected to end by 11:30 am. Pre-registration is required by Friday, June 8, 2018, by emailing your name, company affiliation and telephone number to Luis Oliveira at luis@inspirgroup.com. Registration is required to participate in the event.

About WEG

WEG (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) is a global electric-electronic equipment company, operating mainly in the capital goods sector with solutions in electric machines, automation and paints for several sectors, including infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining, among many others.

WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric mobility. With manufacturing plants in 12 countries and present in more than 130 countries, the company has more than 29,000 employees worldwide.

