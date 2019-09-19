WEG S.A. to Host Investor Day on November 22, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) will host its Investor Day ("WEG Day") on Friday, November 22, 2019, in New York, NY, beginning at 8:30 am ET and concluding at 12:00 pm ET.

The event, held for analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by WEG's Executive President, Harry Schmelzer Jr., Executive Officer André Luís Rodrigues, and other members of the senior management team and business heads. The team will provide an overview of the Company's business strategy and will discuss trends, key opportunities and long-term market outlook.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 8:30 am ET with presentations beginning at 9:00 am and expected to end by 12:00 pm. Pre-registration is required by Friday, November 15, 2019, by emailing your name, company affiliation and telephone number to Cinthya Werner at cinthya@inspirgroup.com.

About WEG

WEG (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) is a global electric-electronic equipment company, operating mainly in the capital goods sector with solutions in electric machines, automation and paints for several sectors, including infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining, among many others.

WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric mobility. With manufacturing plants in 12 countries and present in more than 130 countries, the company has more than 29,000 employees worldwide.

