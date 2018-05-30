Wegmans' Growth in Virginia Continues with New Chantilly Store, Opening Sunday, June 3

Open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily, Chantilly is Wegmans' 97th store. Among the 60,000 plus products offered there, more than 4,000 are organic. For those looking to save time, deliveries by Instacart allow Wegmans customers to complete their grocery shopping online and have orders delivered to their door in as little as one hour.

When asked about the new store's highlights, Wegmans Executive Chef Halit Ozdemir points to The Burger Bar, a casual, family-friendly restaurant with a menu of flavorful burgers, fresh salads, soup, and even signature margaritas. In preparation for The Burger Bar's debut in Virginia, he trained at its original location near Wegmans' Rochester, New York headquarters.

In Chantilly, Ozdemir oversees 130 culinarians who prepare restaurant food to satisfy any craving: from barbecue at the Homestyle Bar to made-to-order salads and authentic Italian pizza baked to perfection in a custom rotating brick-hearth oven. Customers can choose to take out or dine in, with indoor and outdoor seating for nearly 300.

"We'll have an amazing variety of restaurant food. I can't wait for our customers to see this store," he says. "On any given day, you might find me at the new made-to-order Mexican station, expediting orders at The Burger Bar, or rolling sushi. I like to work side-by-side with members of my team. We all learn from each other."

Along with Ozdemir, Wegmans Store Manager Brien MacKendrick and others have been busy for months screening and interviewing to hire the 500 employees who work at the store, the majority of whom are new to the company and hired locally.

The fact that Chantilly is Wegmans' eleventh store in Virginia doesn't alter MacKendrick's focus on earning customers' trust and loyalty.

"Our people set us apart and we know we have to do our best every day," he says. "As we put the final touches on our new store, our work impressing customers is only beginning."

Wegmans' workforce in Virginia is more than 5,000 strong, and that number will grow with future store locations slated for Virginia Beach, Tysons Corner, Alexandria (Carlyle), and Arcola. Companywide, Wegmans employs approximately 48,000 people.

Customers can visit http://www.wegmans.com/chantilly for more store details, driving directions, and to sign up for a Wegmans Shoppers Club card. They can also download the Wegmans app to search for digital coupons, recipes, products and create shopping lists sorted by aisle location.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 97-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by FORTUNE magazine for 21 consecutive years, ranking #2 in 2018.

