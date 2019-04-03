Wegmans Harrison is Now Hiring and Training Full-Time Employees Ahead of Spring 2020 Store Opening

HARRISON, N.Y., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With site work for the Wegmans Food Market in Harrison nearly complete and construction beginning soon, the Rochester-based supermarket chain is now seeking 220 full-time employees to staff the new 121,000 sq. ft. store in advance of its spring 2020 opening. Area residents are invited to apply online now at https://jobs.wegmans.com/harrison or call 914-539-3700 for more information.

Available full-time jobs include everything from customer service and entry-level management, to a wide range of culinary positions such as chefs and line cooks. The Harrison store will employ more than 500 people, the majority of whom will be hired locally. Applications are not accepted at the store construction site, nor will interviews be conducted there. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date.

"We bring new employees on board to begin training quickly after they're hired," said Store Manager Matthew Dailor, who began working at Wegmans 25 years ago as a part-time parking lot attendant. "Our commitment to in-depth training is the main reason we begin the hiring process so early. These jobs provide competitive pay with industry-leading benefits, flexible scheduling, and most importantly, a great place to work."

Wegmans has a long-standing reputation as an exceptional employer. For 22 consecutive years it has ranked high on FORTUNE magazine's list of "The 100 Best Companies to Work For," placing third in 2019. The family company, founded in 1916, is admired for incredible customer service, the best ingredient selection, and consistent low prices.

Wegmans Harrison will be built at 106 Corporate Park Drive near Interstate 287 and the Hutchinson River Parkway. The new store will offer a variety of restaurant prepared foods, including The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

Wegmans will open three new stores this year: in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Brooklyn, New York. Harrison will be Wegmans' 102nd store overall and the 48th location in New York State.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 98-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by FORTUNE magazine for 22 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2019. The company was also ranked #1 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2019 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® study.

Contact Information: Valerie Fox, Wegmans media relations coordinator, 585-720-5713, valerie.fox@wegmans.com

SOURCE Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

