Wegmans Raleigh Announces Opening Date

RALEIGH, N.C., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 325 part-time positions now ready to be filled, hiring and training are ramping up for the new Wegmans Food Markets store in Raleigh. The company's first location in North Carolina opens Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7 a.m. at the Midtown East Shopping Center, located on Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

Part-time openings span a variety of positions across every department in the store, from chefs to customer service representatives. Hiring for 150 full-time jobs began in January and select openings remain, such as cooks and sushi rollers. In total, the Raleigh store will employ 475 people, the majority of whom will be new to the company and hired locally.

"We're looking for friendly people who enjoy being part of a team," said Store Manager Hallie Johnston. "New employees begin training right away so that they are prepared for opening day. They receive some of the most in-depth culinary, customer service, and product education in the industry."

Part-time job applicants, 16-years and older, can apply online at jobs.wegmans.com/raleigh, or call 984-960-5588 for more information. Applications are not accepted at the store construction site. Interviews are conducted at an off-site hiring office.

Employment at Wegmans offers competitive pay and benefits, flexible scheduling, and a workplace known for a caring, family atmosphere. The Wegmans Employee Scholarship Program is a unique point of pride for the family company. Since the program began in 1984, more than 36,500 employees have been awarded scholarships totaling $115 million.

Wegmans stores look and feel like a European open-air market, with dazzling displays of fresh produce, artisan breads, and other baked goods hot from the oven several times a day. The stores offer restaurant-quality prepared food, fresh-caught seafood, imported cheeses, deli and charcuterie, and international foods, plus all the grocery, dairy, frozen, and household items usually found in a traditional supermarket. The 104,000 sq. ft. Raleigh location also includes The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

"We are incredibly pleased with the quality of applicants we've seen here so far," said Johnston. "We're putting a fantastic team in place and looking forward to introducing the Raleigh community to Wegmans on Sept. 29."

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 98-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by FORTUNE magazine for 22 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2019.

