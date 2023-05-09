Wego and Egyptian Tourism Authority sign a new deal

The platform recorded over 24 million searches from MENA to Egypt

DUBAI, UAE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), recently signed a new partnership with Egyptian Tourism Authority as part of its efforts to boost tourism in the region.

Egypt

This partnership is aimed at promoting Egypt's rich history, culture, and tourism opportunities. Through this campaign under the theme "In Egypt, your expectations are history", Wego will work closely with Egyptian Tourism Authority to promote this campaign on all its marketing channels and bring travelers the best of Egypt's summer and Eid Al Adha celebrations, including festivals, events, and attractions.

Mamoun Hmedan, CCO and MD, MENA and India, Wego, said: "We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Egyptian Tourism Authority. Egypt is a perfect destination for travelers looking for a mix of history, culture, and adventure. Summer and Eid Al Adha are the ideal times to visit Egypt. We have recorded over 24 million searches from MENA to Egypt between 1 January to 27 April 2023 and we expect to see a surge around the Eid Al Adha period."

Wego will be presenting its users with a comprehensive guide highlighting the best places to visit, things to do, and experiences to enjoy. To reward travelers, a social media competition will run online to give people the chance to visit this must-see destination.

Egypt has a variety of activities and experiences to offer visitors during summer and Eid Al Adha. Travelers can explore ancient monuments as Egypt is home to some of the world's most iconic ancient monuments, including the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx, and the temples of Luxor and Aswan.

Amr ElKady, CEO of Egyptian Tourism Authority, commented: "We are excited to partner with Wego for another year. With Egypt's rich cultural heritage, diverse landscape, and welcoming people, and Wego's large user base in MENA, we are confident that we can attract more visitors to Egypt and provide them with an unforgettable experience."

Suzan Mostafa, General director of Tourism Promotion at Egyptian Tourism Authority, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Wego and promote our country through this joint campaign. We will benefit from Wego's large user base in the MENA region, which will enable us to drive more traffic to Egypt and attract holidaymakers in the summer season."

During this period, Egypt comes alive with music, dance, and traditional festivities. Moreover, tourists can explore Egypt's stunning beaches, desert landscapes, all of which make Egypt a unique and unforgettable destination.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Jakarta and Cairo.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2070559/Wego_Egypt.jpg

SOURCE Wego