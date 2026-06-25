Wego and Hong Kong Tourism Board Partner to Inspire Year-Round Travel from MENA to Hong Kong

DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to strengthen Hong Kong's visibility among MENA travelers and inspire year-round visitation through a destination campaign showcasing the city's diverse seasonal experiences.

Hong Kong Disneyland

As travelers across the region increasingly seek destinations that offer a blend of culture, entertainment, nature, and family-friendly experiences within a single journey, Hong Kong continues to stand out as one of Asia's most dynamic destinations. Combining iconic urban attractions, rich cultural heritage, outdoor adventures, world-class dining, and a vibrant calendar of events, the city offers something unique in every season.

Through this collaboration, Wego and HKTB will highlight Hong Kong's most compelling experiences across summer and winter, encouraging travelers to discover different sides of the destination throughout the year. The campaign is designed to inspire travel planning by showcasing Hong Kong's multifaceted and unique appeal – from the world-renowned skyline vistas like The Peak and the iconic energy of Victoria Harbour to cultural hubs like West Kowloon, family-friendly theme parks such as Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, gastronomic delights, and luxury retail experiences. It aims to drive consideration and bookings by presenting Hong Kong as a travel destination rich in contrast and energy.

Commenting on the partnership, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "We're seeing growing demand among MENA travelers for destinations that can offer diverse experiences throughout the year, and Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to meet that demand. From family attractions and cultural landmarks to outdoor adventures and seasonal celebrations, the destination offers something for every traveler. Through our partnership with HKTB, we're excited to help more travelers discover the many sides of Hong Kong and plan journeys that match their interests and travel preferences."

During the summer months, travelers can experience Hong Kong's outdoor side through adventures across Lantau Island, Cheung Chau, and Sai Kung, destinations known for their scenic coastlines, hiking trails, beaches, and island-hopping experiences. Visitors can also enjoy harbor front activities, open-air events, and local markets that contribute to the city's vibrant summer atmosphere.

Beverly Au Yong, Director, Middle East & Central Asia,Hong Kong Tourism Board said: "Hong Kong offers an incredible variety of experiences within a compact and accessible destination. Whether travelers are drawn by culture, cuisine, outdoor exploration, family attractions, or festive celebrations, they can enjoy a different side of Hong Kong throughout the year. Together with Wego, we look forward to welcoming more visitors from the Middle East and sharing the experiences that make Hong Kong one of Asia's most exciting destinations."

As the year draws to a close, the campaign will spotlight Hong Kong's festive season, featuring WinterFest, holiday markets, seasonal light displays, harborfront celebrations, and New Year festivities. Travelers can also experience the city's world-class shopping and cultural events that transform Hong Kong into one of Asia's most exciting winter destinations.

The campaign will feature curated travel content, destination guides, and seasonal recommendations across Wego's platforms, helping travelers discover experiences tailored to different interests and travel styles. Through destination storytelling and targeted traveler engagement, Wego and HKTB aim to inspire more visitors from across the MENA region to experience Hong Kong throughout the year.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to making Hong Kong more discoverable, accessible, and appealing to travelers seeking culture, adventure, entertainment, and authentic local experiences in one destination, further strengthening the city's position as a leading Asian destination for MENA travelers.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Ares Management, Square Peg Capital, MBC Group, and Arqaam Capital, and is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999550/Wego_Hong_Kong_Disneyland.jpg

SOURCE Wego