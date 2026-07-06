One Destination, Endless Possibilities: Wego and Tourism Malaysia Partner to Inspire MENA Discovery Ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026

DUBAI, UAE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced a strategic partnership with Tourism Malaysia to showcase the destination's diverse travel offerings and inspire travelers across the MENA region to explore Malaysia's unique blend of culture, nature, gastronomy, wellness, and family-friendly experiences.

Kuala Lumpur

The partnership will see Wego and Tourism Malaysia collaborate on targeted campaigns and destination-focused storytelling, highlighting Malaysia's wide appeal from the vibrant energy of Kuala Lumpur and the heritage-rich streets of George Town to the pristine beaches of Langkawi, the rainforests of Sabah and Sarawak, and the country's renowned culinary traditions. Together, the two organizations aim to inspire MENA travelers to go beyond the familiar and discover the many dimensions Malaysia has to offer.

Malaysia's multicultural character, festival calendar, night markets, and diversity of landscapes make it one of Southeast Asia's most compelling destinations for travelers seeking variety within a single trip. Whether visiting for a family holiday, a nature escape, a cultural journey, or a wellness retreat, Malaysia offers experiences suited to a wide range of travel interests and styles.

Commenting on the partnership, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Malaysia has consistently ranked among the most sought-after destinations for travelers from the MENA region, and for good reason. The country offers a remarkable combination of culture, nature, gastronomy, and leisure that few destinations can match. Through our partnership with Tourism Malaysia, we are committed to inspiring travelers to look beyond the well-known highlights and discover the full depth of what Malaysia has to offer, whether that's a family beach break, a rainforest adventure, a cultural city tour, or simply some of the best food in the world."

Zaidi Kassim, Director of Tourism Malaysia, Jeddah, added: "Malaysia's diversity is its greatest strength from our vibrant cities and UNESCO-listed heritage sites to our tropical islands, ancient rainforests, and world-class cuisine. We are delighted to partner with Wego, a platform that reaches millions of travelers across the MENA region, to bring Malaysia's story to a wider audience. Together, we look forward to welcoming more visitors from the Middle East and sharing the warmth, richness, and spirit of hospitality that defines the Malaysian experience."

With Malaysia continuing to attract strong interest from MENA travelers, this partnership reinforces both organizations' shared commitment to inspiring meaningful travel and supporting the growth of tourism between the two regions. Through curated content, travel insights, and targeted campaigns, Wego and Tourism Malaysia will work together to turn travel inspiration into bookings and help more travelers from across MENA experience everything Malaysia has to offer.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003464/Wego_and_Tourism_Malaysia_Partnership.jpg

SOURCE Wego