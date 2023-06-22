Wego and Tourism Authority of Thailand Collaborate to Showcase the Land of Smiles

Wego

22 Jun, 2023, 00:30 ET

  • Over 4 million searches to Thailand on Wego in 2023
  • Thailand is expecting an exceptional 300% increase in growth for the summer holiday season in July-August 2023

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), join hands with Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote and enhance tourism in the captivating country.

This collaboration aims to leverage Wego's extensive reach and advanced travel technology to provide travelers with an exceptional experience while exploring Thailand.

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai

By combining their expertise, Wego and the Tourism Authority of Thailand strive to create a seamless and convenient platform that showcases the country's rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities.

Through this partnership, Wego and the Tourism Authority of Thailand will focus on multiple aspects to ensure an unforgettable journey for travelers. Wego's advanced search capabilities and personalized recommendations will enable users to discover the best flight and accommodation options tailored to their preferences and budget.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego said: "Thailand is an extraordinary destination, renowned for its rich cultural tapestry, breathtaking scenery, and warm hospitality. We saw over 4 million searches this year and expect the numbers to grow in the summer. This collaboration with Tourism Authority of Thailand fills us with great enthusiasm as we strive to curate unparalleled travel experiences and spotlight the diverse wonders that Thailand has to offer."

Moreover, the collaboration aims to offer comprehensive travel guides, insider tips, and deals, allowing travelers to make well-informed decisions and experience Thailand's hidden gems.

Mr. Chaiwat Tamtai Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Dubai and the Middle East, commented: "Our target audience comprises of Arab families and millennials, with Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Krabi being our top cities for Arab travelers. With 13 airlines operating the Middle East-to-Thailand route, we are expecting an exceptional 300% increase in growth for the summer holiday season in July-August 2023."

Thailand's diverse attractions make it a captivating summer destination that promises unforgettable experiences for every traveler.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Jakarta and Cairo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108291/CHIANG_MAI.jpg

SOURCE Wego

