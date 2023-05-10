Wego Partners With flyadeal to Offer its Users more choice

Users can now book their flyadeal flights through Wego's platform

Wego recorded over 22 million flight searches to Saudi in 2023

DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego , the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its partnership with flyadeal, the true low-cost airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a subsidiary of Saudi Airlines Group, to offer its users the chance to directly book flights on flyadeal through its platform.

MENA is a key market for Wego, and always tops the searches from this region. flyadeal, one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, continues its expansion to the region.

Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder of Wego and Con Korfiatis, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer

flyadeal currently operates scheduled flights to 17 domestic destinations across Saudi Arabia and six in Europe, Middle East and Africa. From June, the airline will triple its international footprint with 12 additional destinations in Europe and Middle East. These are Rhodes and Heraklion in Greece; Sarajevo (Bosnia); Larnaca (Cyprus), Tivat (Montenegro); Izmir, Antalya, Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey; Baku (Azerbaijan); Tbilisi, (Georgia); and Sharm el Sheikh (Egypt).

The new partnership includes all flyadeal flights to Wego's marketplace where users can book directly with the airline. Wego is looking to provide its users with a wider choice of airlines to book from, by adding such a renowned airline to its portfolio.

Con Korfiatis, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to partner with Wego, the biggest and renowned online travel marketplace in the MENA region. This collaboration will allow our customers to directly book flyadeal's wide choice and growing number of flights through Wego's platform, giving us the opportunity to distribute our products to a bigger audience, and showcase our competitive everyday fares. This partnership will further enhance our customers' travel experience and help us to better serve them."

Additionally, Wego's users will benefit from flyadeal fares which will be promoted across all Wego's marketing channels and will be able to search and book the most competitive deals online.

Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder of Wego, said: "As the largest online travel marketplace in MENA we are delighted to announce our partnership with flyadeal, the fastest growing airline in KSA. We look forward to offering flyadeal's attractively priced fares to Wego's audience both in The Kingdom and also across our regional points of sale as flyadeal opens new international routes."

Around 10,000 monthly bookings for flyadeal have been conducted.

The top destinations searching for flights to Saudi were Egypt, India, Kuwait, UAE, Sudan, Oman, Turkey, Jordan, Morocco, and Qatar.

Wego data also shows that 79% of travelers are staying up to 3 days with the remaining percentage staying 12 days or more.

This collaboration ensures Wego users are always getting the most comprehensive selection of flight options possible across all its platforms.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, national day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal made its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh marking a regional first for a low-cost airline to be launched only across digital and social media channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation — flyadeal was created for the price conscious and tech savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is less than 40 and has at least two mobile phones.

With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation under the government's Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, the aviation sector has been earmarked for huge growth. flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money every day fares.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of 28 Airbus A320 aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to towns and cities across Saudi Arabia and a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The airline has flown almost 20 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In 2019, flyadeal placed orders for 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft. By 2030, the airline plans to operate hundreds of routes with a fleet of over 100 aircraft. flyadeal's aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly-growing airline one of the country's most desirable companies to work for.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta and Cairo.

