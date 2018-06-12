WeHealth by Servier joins forces with Peter Sheehan Diabetes Care Foundation in the fight against diabetes

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeHealth by Servier, the e-health department of the Servier group, and the Peter Sheehan Diabetes Care Foundation (PSDC Foundation) have today announced a new partnership to strengthen their efforts in the fight against diabetes and its complications within communities that otherwise face significant gaps in health. This partnership is within a unique initiative to create a continuum for innovative artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions to impact community health and address important genomic, cultural, and environmental factors.

The partnership between WeHealth by Servier and PSDC Foundation will advance the Global Care Initiative and take the form of two forward-thinking projects. The first involves the creation of CarePorts1: one-stop digital health clinics for the community-based prevention of diabetes and its complications. The second project is the creation of CareLabs: a digital health accelerator collaborating with international innovation hubs focused on the development of AI technologies for applications in chronic disease preemption.

Each CarePort will offer a menu of connected diagnostic solutions operated by a staff of dedicated and qualified community health workers, all trained by PSDC Foundation. The staff will be certified in cultural-competency and in the use of AI solutions, which will facilitate productive engagement and relationships between patients and health systems. The first CarePorts will be launched as part of a demonstration project this fall, ahead of a global roll-out scheduled for 2020.

CareLabs will work with startups to tailor their solutions for CarePort adoption in diverse communities. WeHealth by Servier will help PSDC Foundation to develop its CareLabs network by supporting the funding, co-development, and go-to-market of innovative AI-ready solutions. A call for applications will be launched in early July 2018, followed by pitch sessions in October alongside the Prix Galien2 in New York City. The aim is for the first startups to join the CareLabs acceleration program by the end of the year.

"We are proud to be able to make our e-health expertise and our understanding and knowledge of startup ecosystems available to this ambitious and innovative program," says Dr. David Guez, Director of WeHealth by Servier. "This partnership will also give us the opportunity to consolidate our shared commitment with PSDC Foundation to combating diabetes, which is one of the five major therapeutic areas of the Servier group. This approach also illustrates our desire to make health accessible to the greatest number of patients."

"We are excited to partner with an innovative group committed to accelerating the next generation of healthcare solutions to transform the patient journey," says Patrick Sheehan, Co-Founder & Executive Director of PSDC Foundation. "WeHealth by Servier is a key player in the field of e-health that is shaping the industry for the betterment of global health. This partnership is a big step for us in achieving our mission to redesign how communities engage with healthcare to prevent diabetes and its complications."

This new alliance comes as part of the Servier Group's policy of open innovation and dynamic partnerships. Servier is joining forces with some of the world's leading public and private scientific organizations, with the aim of accelerating research and making available the most suitable therapeutic solutions to meet the patients' needs.

About Servier

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 148 countries and a turnover of 4.152 billion euros in 2017, Servier employs 21,600 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generic drugs) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neuropsychiatric diseases, cancer and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development.

More information: www.servier.com

About WeHealth by Servier

Launched in November 2016, WeHealth by Servier, the eHealth department of the Servier Group aims to improve the daily life of patients and health professionals alike using digital means. WeHealth by Servier proposes innovative digital and connected solutions and services by making the most of collected data, to ensure better individual monitoring of the patient and to better prevent and predict the evolution of disease. In an open innovative approach, WeHealth by Servier identifies the most promising start-ups in e-health, in France and internationally, to co-develop solutions. In this way, WeHealth by Servier contributes to the creation of an ecosystem of partners to facilitate and accelerate the development, industrialization and distribution of innovations and to render them accessible to the greatest number.

For further information: www.wehealthbyservier.com

About Peter Sheehan Diabetes Care Foundation

The Peter Sheehan Diabetes Care Foundation (PSDC Foundation) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created in 2015 to honor Dr. Peter Sheehan's legacy and his mission to tackle the global diabetes epidemic with a comprehensive, data-driven, and community-based approach to care. PSDC Foundation unites research organizations, health systems, and industry companies to empower communities with the necessary tools to preempt diabetes and its related chronic conditions, spur the development of solutions that improve the prevention and management of the disease, and convene scientific leaders to advance research and innovation for the benefit of global diabetes care.

For further information: http://www.psdcfoundation.org/

1 Community-based health infrastructure

2 The Prix Galien awards outstanding, recent, and publicly-available innovative healthcare solutions (across all treatment areas) as well as significant advances in research work.

